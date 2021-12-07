Cooley represents drug maker Alvotech on its $2.25 bln SPAC deal

Summary

(Reuters) - Alvotech Holdings SA tapped Cooley to advise it on its blank-check merger, which will create a pharmaceutical company worth roughly $2.25 billion.

Iceland-based Alvotech and special purpose acquisition company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, which was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, announced the deal on Tuesday.

A 40-plus-person Cooley team, including mergers and acquisitions partner Michal Berkner, and capital markets partners Div Gupta and Nicolas Dumont, counseled Alvotech on the transaction.

The company is focused on the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines, which are cheaper versions of biologic drugs made from living organisms.

A team of Kirkland lawyers, led by corporate partners Matthew Arenson and Michele Cumpston and capital markets partner Peter Seligson, counseled Oaktree on the deal.

King & Spalding attorneys also provided regulatory advice to Oaktree.

A SPAC is a listed shell company that merges with a private entity to take it public, sidestepping a traditional initial public offering.

Kirkland had advised Oaktree on its September 2020 IPO, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oaktree’s financial advisor on the deal is Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, and Alvotech’s are Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shearman & Sterling capital markets partners Ilir Mujalovic and Bill Nelson led a team representing the financial advisors that served as placement agents for a $150 million investment from private investors in connection with the merger.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Work on SPAC deals has bolstered law firms M&A practices this year, with the transactions accounting for nearly 13.58% of the nearly $4.2 trillion worth of M&A deals law firms have advised on so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. SPAC mergers represented about 5.13% of law firms M&A work during the same period last year.

