Corporate break-ups bolster record M&A work for U.S. firms

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Cravath, Baker McKenzie guide Johnson & Johnson

Paul Weiss, Gibson Dunn steer GE

(Reuters) - The breakups of three corporate behemoths this week are adding to a record M&A boom at U.S. law firms.

On Friday, Johnson & Johnson announced that it was divvying up its businesses with the help of law firms Cravath, Swaine & Moore and longtime adviser Baker McKenzie.

J&J's announcement comes days after Toshiba and General Electric Co announced three-way splits.

The break-ups are creating work for M&A lawyers, who were already having a busy year. According to data firm Refinitiv, more than $4.9 trillion worth of global deals have been announced so far this year, up nearly 71.3% from the same period last year.

Cravath corporate partners Robert Townsend III, George Schoen and Jenny Hochenberg are providing M&A advice on the J&J break-up, the firm said in an email.

The Baker McKenzie team is led by tax partner Maria Eberle, who chairs the state and local taxes-focused subpractice, and transactional partner Alan Zoccolillo.

Backer McKenzie had advised Johnson & Johnson for more than 30 years, the firm said in an email.

The health care giant will separate into a business focused on consumer health products like the Band-Aids brand and another for pharmaceutical and medical devices.

For the GE three-way split, which was announced on Tuesday, the conglomerate has teamed up with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Gibson Dunn.

Representatives for Toshiba did not immediately respond to requests for comment about who its advisers were.

David Leinwand, an M&A partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton who is not involved in the three deals, said that one reason for the corporate break-ups may be a fluctuation in valuations among different industries.

"If you put them together, the market valuation isn't as high as it could be if you split them up," Leinwand said. "It makes more sense from a shareholder value perspective to split the business."