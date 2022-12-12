Corporate tactic to unmask activist hedge fund investors faces key Delaware hearing















(Reuters) - A crafty but controversial corporate stratagem to counter activist investors will get an early test on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, when both hedge fund Politan Capital Management LP and medical device maker Masimo Corp will exhort Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook to grant their discovery demands — and to squelch those from the other side.

The discovery dispute, by itself, won't determine the merits of Politan's closely watched challenge to a bylaw that Masimo adopted after the hedge fund acquired an 8.4% stake in the company earlier this year. But it could affect corporations' ability to scare off activist hedge funds merely with the threat of unmasking backers through discovery demands.

Politan brought its lawsuit against Masimo in October, after Masimo adopted a new so-called advance notice bylaw that, among other things, would require investment funds that have nominated a candidate for Masimo’s board to disclose information about their own financial backers to other shareholders in advance of proxy voting for directors.

Politan’s lawyers from Schulte Roth & Zabel and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft contend the Masimo bylaw is a naked and unprecedented attempt to chill activist investors by demanding that they divulge confidential information about their investors and future plans. Politan asserts that the bylaw contravenes Delaware law by entrenching Masimo’s management and interfering with shareholders’ right to vote for directors. The fund is seeking a declaration that the bylaw cannot be enforced.

Masimo, meanwhile, contends in a countersuit against Politan that the company's advance notice bylaw is a legitimate way to assure that shareholders have sufficient information about proposed board candidates — including dissident candidates’ potential conflicts — before they vote on corporate directors. The company’s lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Paul Hastings have said Masimo adopted the bylaw to promote transparency after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission changed proxy voting rules to require that companies present shareholders with all board candidates on a single voting card.

The Masimo bylaw, as my Reuters colleague Svea Herbst-Bayliss has reported, has engendered quite a bit of debate among corporate governance experts. Securities law guru John Coffee of Columbia Law School said in a blog post in October that requiring activist hedge funds to disclose their own backers “advances the goal of greater transparency.” Coffee derided “Chicken Little-like” predictions that such disclosures would pose an existential threat to activist campaigns. But in a client alert issued last month, Sidley Austin – which, keep in mind, bills itself as a specialist in helping companies defend against activist hedge funds – said that Masimo was “flying close to the sun” and risked “undermining reasonable and appropriate advance notice bylaws.”

In particular, Sidley highlighted potential concerns about the timing of Masimo’s bylaw. Because the company adopted the new disclosure requirements after Politan said it wanted to engage with corporate management, Sidley said, the bylaw might be subject to enhanced scrutiny.

Both sides agree that their litigation will help decide the future of advance notice bylaws. If Delaware courts bless Masimo’s tactic, Politan predicted in its complaint, “scores of other companies can be expected to rush to adopt similar, or identical, advance notice bylaws,” thereby, in Politan’s view, subverting shareholders’ right to elect dissident directors. Masimo, broadly speaking, insists that Delaware courts must uphold corporations’ discretion to require disclosures from would-be board members who may have ulterior motives.

The discovery fight that Cook will oversee at Tuesday’s hearing will determine whether Masimo’s lawyers get an early look at the very information its advance bylaw would require Politan to disclose.

Masimo has moved to compel Politan to comply with subpoenas demanding that the fund turn over information about its limited partners. Politan put that information in play when it sued to invalidate the company's bylaw, Masimo contends.

The company's lawyers argue that Masimo board members were suspicious of Politan's repeated assertion that its investors are passive and free of conflicts. They contend that they are entitled to discovery to prove that Masimo's suspicions were well-founded.

“Documents and information concerning Politan’s investors and financial backers are directly relevant to the claims and defenses at issue,” Masimo said.

The company has insisted that under protective orders shielding discovery, the identity of Politan’s investors would be disclosed only to Masimo’s lawyers, not even to company officials.

Masimo separately subpoenaed EnTrust Global Partners LLC, based on a Wall Street Journal report last August that the investment fund is backing Politan’s activist campaign for Masimo board seats.

Politan, which has not confirmed that EnTrust is an investor, has asked the Delaware court to quash that subpoena and to deny Masimo’s attempt to unmask all of its financial backers through the discovery process. Politan says that Masimo's "harassment" of EnTrust shows exactly why funds don't want to reveal their investors.

Politan's key argument is that under Delaware precedent, including a 2017 transcript ruling in The Men’s Wearhouse Inc v. Wildrick, the legitimacy of Masimo’s bylaw rests entirely on what its board members knew when they adopted the advance notice requirement. Any after-the-fact revelation of the identity of Politan’s backers, the fund said, is irrelevant.

“The issue here is ‘what the target directors did, what the target directors knew, what the target directors thought at the time,’” Politan said, citing the Men's Wearhouse case.

Since Masimo’s advance notice bylaw is the first of its kind, there’s no directly relevant precedent on discovery demands. Politan has compared the discovery dispute to litigation over plaintiffs’ demands for corporate books and records, arguing that Masimo should not be allowed to use the backdoor of discovery to obtain investor information that’s at the heart of the fund’s challenge to the merits of the bylaw. Masimo, meanwhile, says the case is fundamentally distinct from books-and-records actions.

The two sides, both of which declined to provide me with a statement on tomorrow’s hearing, are also fighting over Politan’s subpoena for discovery that will illuminate Masimo directors’ deliberations about the advance notice bylaw.

I don’t envy Cook, who joined Chancery Court only in September. He’s going to have a lot to think about on Tuesday.

