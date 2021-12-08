Court breathes new life into drugmaker's bid to make Symbicort generic

Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Mylan's proposed generic version of AstraZeneca's billion-dollar asthma drug gets another shot in patent case

Lower court misinterpreted patents' terms, said divided Federal Circuit

(Reuters) - Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Kindeva Drug Delivery LP won another chance from a federal appeals court on Wednesday to prove their proposed generic version of AstraZeneca's blockbuster asthma drug Symbicort doesn't infringe its patents.

A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court misinterpreted part of the patents describing the drug's composition in finding that Mylan and Kindeva infringed, but agreed with the lower court that AstraZeneca's patents were valid in the first place.

U.K.-based AstraZeneca sued Mylan (now part of Viatris Inc) and 3M Co spinoff Kindeva in 2018 over their proposed generic of Symbicort, an inhaler used to treat asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). An AstraZeneca report said Symbicort was its second-highest selling drug last year, earning more than $2.7 billion.

The parties agreed that Mylan and Kindeva infringed under the court's interpretation of the patents' terms, but Mylan and Kindeva argued on appeal that the interpretation was incorrect. They also challenged the district court's ruling earlier this year rejecting their argument that the patents were invalid.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kara Stoll, joined by Circuit Judge Todd Hughes, agreed with Mylan and Kindeva that in finding infringement, the lower court had misinterpreted part of the patent that requires the patented drug formulation to include 0.001% of a stabilizing ingredient.

AstraZeneca argued that the number could be between 0.0005% and 0.0014%, while Mylan and Kindeva said it must be closer to the exact percentage. Stoll sided with Mylan and Kindeva, though she said the number's plain meaning would normally support AstraZeneca and the decision was a "close call."

Stoll said the patent's written description and prosecution history clarified that "very minor differences" in the ingredient's concentration would affect the drug's stability, supporting the idea that the invention required a precise amount.

Circuit Judge Richard Taranto dissented from the majority's interpretation of the term.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email that the company has "full confidence in the strength of its intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort."

A Viatris spokesperson said in an email that it is also "highly confident" in its position and looks forward to "bringing patients access to this important product as soon as possible."

Kindeva didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is AstraZeneca AB v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1729.

For AstraZeneca: David Berl of Williams & Connolly; and Christopher Sipes of Covington & Burling

For Mylan and Kindeva: Andrew Dufresne of Perkins Coie

