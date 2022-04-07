Court considers legality of Biden firing of labor board's top lawyer

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Company says complaint issued after firing was invalid

NLRB has punted the issue to federal courts

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday became the first to take up claims that President Joe Biden's firing of Trump-era National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb was illegal and rendered subsequent actions by the agency invalid.

Exela Enterprise Solutions, a management services company, is asking a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to find that the NLRB's complaint accusing the company of unlawfully refusing to bargain with a newly formed union was invalid because it was issued in February 2021, a few weeks after Robb was removed from office.

Several other companies have made the same argument before the board, which ruled in a different case in December that Robb's firing was valid. The 9th Circuit is reviewing that decision.

A win for Exela could upend dozens of cases that were brought by the general counsel's office in the months after Robb's firing.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod noted that the National Labor Relations Act shields board members from at-will removal but does not extend those protections to the general counsel.

“You could say the absence of one means this person wasn’t intended to have removal protections,” she said.

Reuters listened to a livestream of the argument.

Daniel Schudroff of Jackson Lewis, who argued for Exela, said an NLRA provision that grants general counsels a four-year term means they cannot be removed at will during that period. He said that historically, presidents have allowed general counsels appointed by their predecessors to serve out their terms.

He also argued the United Steelworkers of America's victory in the union election at Exela should be set aside because a pro-union employee unlawfully engaged in campaigning on the day of the election.

Robb, whose term was set to expire in November of last year, had faced fierce criticism from unions and worker advocates for taking various positions that were seen as favoring the rights of businesses over those of employees and unions.

Robb was temporarily replaced by Peter Sung Ohr, an NLRB regional director, until the U.S. Senate in July confirmed Biden nominee and union lawyer Jennifer Abruzzo to the post. Abruzzo ratified many actions taken by Ohr, including the issuance of the complaint against Exela.

Daniel Tenny of the U.S. Department of Justice, which intervened on behalf of the NLRB, told the 5th Circuit panel that the historical practice of allowing general counsels to finish their terms did not mean the law required it.

The 5th Circuit panel included Circuit Judges Carl Stewart and Edith Brown Clement.

The case is Exela Enterprise Solutions v. NLRB, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-60426.

For Exela: Daniel Schudroff of Jackson Lewis

For the NLRB: Heather Beard

For the union: Katharine Shaw of United Steelworkers of America

For the Department of Justice: Daniel Tenny

