Court order blocking baking co from using rival's trade secrets falls flat

(Reuters) - A court order that blocked a company that makes industrial baking products from generally using a competitor's trade secrets was too broad to enforce, a U.S. appeals court said.

The preliminary injunction, which also prevented Synova LLC from competing with Mallet and Co Inc, likely covered lawful activities and failed to outline specific protectable trade secrets, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a unanimous Friday opinion.

It "would take a truly extraordinary showing – one not made here – to justify an order ejecting a competitor from the marketplace altogether," U.S. Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Mallet makes baking-release agents for industrial bakers, which allow baked goods to be removed more easily from pans. Bundy Baking Solutions created Synova to compete with Mallet, and hired away its longtime employees Ada Lacayo and William Bowers in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Lacayo allegedly took more than 1,000 files from Mallet with her, and Mallet accused Bowers of sharing internal emails and customer and product information with Synova.

Mallet sued Lacayo, Bowers, and Synova for misappropriating trade secrets in Pittsburgh federal court. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon granted Mallet a preliminary injunction late last year that, among other things, barred Synova from "using Mallet's confidential, proprietary and/or trade secret information in any respect" and making or selling competing products, in addition to preventing Lacayo and Bowers from working with Synova or any other Mallet competitor.

Mallet and Synova didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Mallet's attorney Marla Presley of Jackson Lewis, Synova's attorney Ronald Hicks of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, or Bowers' attorney Nicholas Bell of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

On appeal, the defendants argued that Mallet didn't sufficiently identify what its alleged trade secrets were or show that they misused them, among other things. Jordan, joined by Circuit Judges Joseph Greenaway and Anthony Scirica, agreed on Friday.

"The District Court determined that 'at least some of the Mallet information in question' constitutes protectable trade secrets," including "highly sensitive details about how Mallet produces, markets and sells its release agents," Jordan said. "Absent from the District Court's high-level description, however, are any specifics of what those 'highly sensitive details' are."

But Jordan also said the defendants' conduct "appears deceitful," and that their actions combined with Synova's quick launch of its competing products may "easily be sufficient" to support an injunction on remand.

The case is Mallet and Co Inc v. Lacayo, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3584.

