Court says Apple and patent foe Uniloc can keep license terms secret, for now

Logo at an Apple store in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Summary

Summary Related documents Opponents Apple, Uniloc both argued to keep Uniloc's third-party license records sealed

EFF, lower court said public had strong interest in license terms

(Reuters) - In an unusual joint effort, Apple Inc and its frequent court opponent, patent plaintiff Uniloc, persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to allow them to keep the terms of Uniloc's patent licenses secret for now.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a San Francisco judge overstated the value of the public's interest in the information when he ruled for digital-rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation and denied Uniloc's motion to seal the records.

In a split decision, the appeals court sent the dispute back for District Judge William Alsup to reconsider for a second time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Uniloc, an affiliate of Softbank's Fortress Investment Group that has filed hundreds of patent infringement lawsuits, sued Apple in 2017 over patents related to smartphones, in one of several lawsuits Uniloc entities have filed against the tech giant. The parties settled the underlying case last year.

The Federal Circuit previously affirmed a decision by Alsup to disclose information about Uniloc's business practices, but told him to reconsider whether information about Uniloc patent licenses with third parties, including their terms, the licensees' names and the amounts they paid, should be kept secret.

Alsup refused to seal the information, writing that a patent owner is a "tenant on a plot within the realm of public knowledge," and the public "has every right to account for all its tenants."

But Circuit Judge Alan Lourie wrote Wednesday that Alsup failed to follow the Federal Circuit's instructions, and should not have ruled that the public has a broad right to patent-licensing information.

The appeals court ordered Alsup to make more specific determinations about whether the information constituted trade secrets or should be sealed for another reason.

Circuit Judge Tiffany Cunningham joined the majority decision. In a dissent, Circuit Judge Haldane Mayer said Alsup was correct, and that Uniloc's licensees hadn't provided a compelling reason to keep the information from the public.

An EFF spokesperson said in a statement that the decision "flies in the face of the public's constitutional right to access judicial records."

Apple, Fortress, and their attorneys didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Uniloc USA Inc v. Apple Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1568.

For Uniloc: Aaron Jacobs of Prince Lobel Tye

For Apple: Doug Winnard of Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum

For EFF: Alex Moss of the Public Interest Patent Law Institute

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with additional context from the opinion.)

Read more:

Apple, patent foe urge court to keep license terms secret in smartphone case

Uniloc must unseal information about its business practices -Federal Circuit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.