Court says med-tech company Masimo can block release of patent application

Federal Circuit affirms bar on publishing patent application

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld health-monitoring company Masimo Corp's successful bid to block publication of an ex-employee's patent application that allegedly contains its trade secrets.

Masimo was likely enough to win on claims related to its blood oxygen-measuring algorithm to justify halting the public release of True Wearables Inc's application, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

Marcelo Lamego developed the algorithm while at Masimo spinoff Cercacor Laboratories Inc. Lamego left Cercacor and later founded True Wearables, which makes competing pulse oximeters.

Masimo sued Lamego and True Wearables in California in 2018 for trade-secret theft, breach of contract and patent infringement. It also asked the court to halt the publication of a True Wearables patent application that itsaid contained a variation of the algorithm.

The district court granted Masimo's request last year. True Wearables argued on appeal that, among other things, Masimo's information wasn't secret because an equivalent to the algorithm had been disclosed in a paper from an engineering conference years earlier.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel affirmed Masimo's preliminary win on Monday.

U.S. Circuit Judge William Bryson said that although the information had been published, it could still be secret under California law because it wasn't generally known among people who could gain economic value from disclosing it.

The fact that a trade secret has been published somewhere doesn't necessarily mean it can't be a trade secret "in an entirely different field," Bryson said.

The appeals court also noted that Lamego protected the information as a trade secret while he was at Cercacor, labeled a notebook with the information as containing a trade secret while at True Wearables, and argued to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that it wasn't common knowledge.

The parties and their attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore and Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk joined the opinion.

The case is Masimo Corp v. True Wearables Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-2146.

For Masimo: Joseph Re of Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear

For True Wearables: Rachel Zimmerman Scobie of Merchant & Gould

