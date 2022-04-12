Court tosses IBM patent lawsuit against pet food retailer Chewy

Summary

(Reuters) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit from International Business Machines Corp claiming online pet food retailer Chewy Inc's website and mobile app violated several IBM patents, according to an order made public in Manhattan federal court Tuesday.

IBM's patents cover improvements to website functionality and targeted advertising. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Chewy's online services do not infringe the patents.

Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy sued IBM last year to head off a potential lawsuit after it supposedly rejected a $36 million IBM patent licensing offer. Chewy accused tech giant IBM, one of the largest patent owners in the world, of seeking "exorbitant licensing fees for early Internet patents having no value."

According to the lawsuit, IBM said it would seek at least $83 million in damages against the company.

IBM separately won an $83 million jury verdict against Groupon Inc in 2018 for infringing related patents, in a case that Groupon later paid $57 million to settle.

Chewy's lawsuit said IBM had similarly sued other internet-based companies including Twitter Inc, Airbnb Inc and Zillow Group Inc, and that most of them had "basically surrendered" before testing the patents at trial.

Armonk, N.Y.-based IBM accused Chewy of patent infringement in response, and said Chewy had "built its business" by violating its rights.

Chewy's attorney Joshua Raskin of Greenberg Traurig praised the decision, which he said "affirms what we knew from the start."

IBM and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rakoff found Tuesday that one of the IBM patents was invalid because it covered an unpatentable abstract idea and that Chewy did not infringe the others because its technology functions differently than IBM's. He had invalidated another of the five patents in the case in November.

The case is Chewy Inc v. International Business Machines Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-01319.

For Chewy: Joshua Raskin of Greenberg Traurig

For IBM: Karim Oussayef of Desmarais

