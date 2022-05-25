Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

Companies Covetrus Inc

May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc (CVET.O) said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion.

Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by veterinarians to take their practice online, will receive $21 in cash for each share held under the deal. CD&R already owns a stake of about 24% in Covetrus.

That offer price represents a premium of 6.8% to the company's last close, and is 16.5% higher than its share price on May 19, a day before the private equity firms made their offer.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.