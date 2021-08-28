CPA's pledge of shares as collateral void - 8th Circ

U.S. currency. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - A bank that allowed the president of a professional corporation to pledge his shares as collateral for a personal loan of $1.2 million has no claim against the firm for redeeming those shares when he retired, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Des Moines-based accounting firm McGowen Hurst Clark Smith, represented by Ahlers & Cooney, is not bound by Robert McGowen’s pledge to Minnesota-based Commerce Bank or by a separate “acknowledgment” of validity that he alone signed on the corporation’s behalf.

The pledge itself was an illegal transfer under Iowa law, which follows the typical rule that shares in a professional corporation – whether for accounting, law, or other specified lines of work – cannot be transferred outside the profession, the 8th Circuit said.

That same illegality “infects the Acknowledgment,” Chief Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith wrote; and even if it did not, the acknowledgment is unenforceable because, under the corporation’s bylaws, it had to be signed by all shareholders, he said.

While McGowen had mistakenly assured the bank that his position as president gave him actual authority to bind the firm, “Commerce cannot establish apparent authority by pointing to actions taken by the very agent it seeks to establish has apparent authority,” Smith wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judges Bobby Shepherd and L. Steven Grasz.

Commerce’s attorneys at Haws-KM in St. Paul did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Friday.

MHCS’ lawyers also had no immediate response.

According to the 8th Circuit, McGowen became a shareholder in the MHCS in 1975 and served as president and managing shareholder from 1993 to 2016.

He sought the loan from Commerce in 2011 to resolve personal “financial difficulties,” the 8th Circuit said. The bank required him to pledge his shares in MHCS as collateral and obtain a signed acknowledgment of the pledge from the firm.

Originally, the acknowledgment included signature lines for all of MHCS’s then-shareholders. However, McGowen and his private attorney at the time convinced Commerce that only his signature was needed.

A year later, the firm changed its shareholder agreement to impose a mandatory retirement age of 67, at which time the corporation would redeem the retiree’s shares.

“Several years passed without incident,” the 8th Circuit said, until McGowen turned 67 in 2018. MHCS redeemed his shares later that year.

In January 2019, Commerce threatened to sue MHCS for violating the bank’s right to the pledged collateral.

MHCS struck first, filing suit weeks later in federal court in Des Moines for a declaration that the pledge was unenforceable. The bank then filed counterclaims against MHCS for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraudulent misrepresentation, based on the pledge and the acknowledgment.

Both sides moved for summary judgment. In April 2020, Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Wolle ruled for MHCS, finding the pledge illegal and the acknowledgment unenforceable.

Wolle said it was undisputed that Commerce dealt only with McGowen and his then-attorney, and that no one at MHCS even knew of the documents.

McGowen was not a party to the federal litigation. Separately, however, he fought Commerce Bank’s attempt to garnish his post-retirement payments from MHCS’s deferred-compensation plan in state court.

In March, the Iowa Supreme Court found the payments exempt from garnishment under Iowa law.

McGowen’s attorney in the garnishment case, Steven Wandro of Wandro & Associates, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The case decided Friday is McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C. v. Commerce Bank, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1925.

For MHCS: Jason Craig and John Hintze of Ahlers & Cooney

For Commerce Bank: Daniel Haws and William Moran of Haws-KM