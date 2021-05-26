Cravath, Latham, Paul, Weiss pilot Amazon’s $8.45 bln bet on MGM

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms Cravath steering Amazon in its second-largest M&A deal

Paul Weiss, Latham working with long-standing client MGM

Follows Paul Weiss' work on WarnerMedia, Discovery merger The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 26 (Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Latham & Watkins are calling the shots in Amazon.com Inc’s $8.45 billion deal to scoop up Hollywood studio MGM, as the e-commerce giant looks to ramp up competition with streaming rivals like Netflix and Disney+.

The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, will add more than 4,000 films including the James Bond franchise and 17,000 TV shows like "Fargo" and "The Handmaid’s Tale" to Amazon's Prime Video unit.

Representatives for Amazon and MGM did not respond to questions about when the deal would close.

Amazon has turned to a Cravath team headed by corporate partners Erik Tavzel and Andrew Elken to advise on its second largest acquisition. The firm previously represented JPMorgan Chase & Co bank as the lead arranger for an amended $7 billion revolving credit facility Amazon secured in June 2020, according to a firm press release.

Cravath takes the spot as Amazon’s lead advisor after Sullivan & Cromwell led the Seattle-based enterprise on its largest ever acquisition, the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Markets Inc in 2017.

Amazon’s latest multi-billion-dollar acquisition will add to the 16 publicly announced deals that Cravath has advised on so far this year, according to data provider Refinitiv. Those deals are worth a combined $172.18 billion, and the firm ranks 11th among the top 25 legal advisers on M&A deals, the data shows.

MGM has teamed up with two of its regular advisors, Paul, Weiss and Latham & Watkins, for advice on the merger.

The Paul, Weiss team includes corporate partners Jeffrey Marell, Brian Lavin and Cullen Sinclair.

Sinclair is also part of the team that is advising one of Discovery Inc's major investors in AT&T Inc's $43-billion deal to spin out its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery.

A quintet of law firms, led by Sullivan & Cromwell and Debevoise & Plimpton, is guiding that deal.

MGM's other advisor, Latham, has tapped an entertainment, sports and media team led by partners Kendall Johnson, Rick Offsay and Jason Silvera.

Latham has represented MGM since at least 2015, according to firm press releases.

Paul, Weiss and Latham hold the No. 5 and 4 spots, respectively, based on the combined value of deals that they’ve guided this year, according to Refinitiv.

Privately-held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, was founded in 1924. The company owns the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including "Vikings" and "Shark Tank."

MGM started a formal sale process in December, when it was estimated to be worth about $5.5 billion.

Read more:Amazon buying MGM for $8.45 bln, will ‘reimagine’ storied movie, TV brandsMovie studio behind ‘James Bond’ franchise explores saleWatch and wear: NFL, Amazon reportedly to expand partnershipS&C, Debevoise pilot AT&T’s merger of WarnerMedia, Discovery