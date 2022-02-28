Cravath leapfrogs rival firms' pay, offering associates up to $415K

Summary

Summary Law firms Cravath will pay experienced associates more than rival Davis Polk, which revealed its own raises last week

(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore is raising salaries for its associates, going beyond the large law compensation scale for midlevel and senior associates set last week by Davis, Polk & Wardwell.

Cravath's most senior associates will earn $415,000, according to an internal memo. Fellow Wall Street firm Davis Polk topped its scale at $396,500.

A horde of large law firms rushed to match the scale set by Davis Polk last week. Davis Polk said it would pay its junior associates at rates set by Milbank last month and then exceed salary levels for midlevel and senior associates.

Law firms have increased base salaries and handed out bonuses over the past 18 months as the legal industry competes for talent. Experienced associates in particular have been in high demand as corporate deal work surges and firms seek to recruit and retain lawyers to handle these matters.

Cravath will exceed the Davis Polk scale starting with fourth-year associates, who at Cravath will have a base salary of $295,000 compared to $293,500 at Davis Polk.

The new base pay will be retroactive to Jan. 1, according to Cravath's internal memo.

