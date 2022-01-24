Cravath loses another lawyer to Freshfields in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired longtime Cravath, Swaine & Moore lawyer Nicole Foster in New York to co-lead its U.S. employee benefits and executive compensation practice, the firm said on Monday.

Foster joins London-founded Freshfields as a partner after more than 18 years at Cravath, a Wall Street firm that has historically lost few attorneys to rivals.

She reunites with another recent Freshfields hire from Cravath, Damien Zoubek, who joined in September as co-head of the firm's U.S. corporate and M&A practice.

Freshfields, a 2,800-lawyer firm, has grown its attorney headcount in the U.S. by about 50% since 2019, according to a firm representative.

Foster, who was of counsel at Cravath, advises on executive compensation and employee benefits in relation to M&A and other transactions, Freshfields said.

She worked on deals including The Walt Disney Company's $85 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and British American Tobacco's $97 billion merger with Reynolds American Inc, Freshfields said.

Foster said she has also advised on initial public offerings, including the Robinhood Markets Inc IPO last year.

Cravath in December joined other large law firms in adjusting its compensation model, shifting away from a strictly seniority-based system for partner pay. It adopted a so-called modified lockstep structure that allows firms to consider partners' contributions in addition to their tenure.

Foster will lead the employee benefits and executive compensation practice alongside former Latham & Watkins partners Lori Goodman and Maj Vaseghi, who both joined Freshfields in 2020.

A Cravath representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Foster's departure.

