Crédit Agricole will pay $55 mln in interest rate-rigging settlement

Summary French bank latest defendant to agree to exit case in Manhattan federal court

Plaintiffs' lawyers will seek about $9 mln in fees as part of deal

(Reuters) - Crédit Agricole SA will pay $55 million to settle investors' claims in an antitrust lawsuit that the French bank participated in a conspiracy to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, making it the latest defendant to exit the case in Manhattan federal court.

Plaintiffs lawyers representing the investors, including the California State Teachers' Retirement System, on Friday filed a preliminary settlement notice in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The proposed resolution requires a judge's approval.

The deal adds to earlier settlements with Barclays PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citibank NA totaling a combined $491 million between 2015 and 2018.

The European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, is the euro-denominated benchmark widely used for pricing home mortgages, credit cards and other products.

"The consideration that Crédit Agricole has agreed to pay is within the range of that which may be found to be fair, reasonable, and adequate at final approval," Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg and Christopher Lovell of Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson, representing the plaintiffs, said in the request seeking preliminary approval of the deal.

A representative from Crédit Agricole on Monday declined to comment. Lawyers for the bank at White & Case did not immediately return a similar message.

The bank denied the allegations in the complaint but agreed to settle to avoid further protracted litigation.

Briganti and Lovell on Monday did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

The plaintiffs lawyers said Crédit Agricole's settlement was "greater than the maximum potential damages for which Crédit Agricole would have argued they were liable had the case proceeded to trial."

The investors' lawyers also said Crédit Agricole will "provide potentially valuable non-monetary cooperation" as the class pursues an appeal in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against several banks that were earlier dismissed from the litigation.

The plaintiffs' lawyers said they plan to seek up to 16.5% of the settlement fund, or $9.07 million in legal fees.

The case is Sullivan et al v. Barclays PLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.: 13-cv-02811-PKC.

For plaintiffs: Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg and Christopher Lovell of Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson

For Crédit Agricole: Andrew Hammond, Darryl Lew and Kimberly Havlin of White & Case

