Credit Suisse unit's sentencing delayed to tally victim claims

Bank's European unit pleaded guilty over Mozambique bond scandal

Judge delayed sentencing to allow for investor restitution

(Reuters) - A U.S. court will sentence Credit Suisse Group AG's European subsidiary in July for a criminal charge tied to a $2 billion Mozambican corruption scandal, giving prosecutors extra time to evaluate more than a dozen claims for restitution against the bank.

U.S. District Judge William Kuntz delayed the sentencing, which had been scheduled for May, in an order on Friday. The subsidiary pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in October as part of a $475 million settlement with American and British authorities.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

The charges stem from nearly $1 billion in bond offerings and a syndicated loan Credit Suisse helped to arrange between 2013 to 2016 to finance a tuna fishing industry project in Mozambique. Much of the proceeds were diverted via kickbacks to Credit Suisse bankers and Mozambique officials, prosecutors said.

Credit Suisse entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, in which it accepted responsibility for defrauding bondholders about where the money went.

As part of the deal, Credit Suisse agreed to pay restitution to harmed investors in the 2016 bonds. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said in a court filing Friday that more than a dozen victims had filed claims so far.

The sentencing was pushed forward once before to allow Credit Suisse to negotiate its ability to keep handling $6 billion in U.S. retirement funds despite its subsidiary's criminal conviction.

Companies that break criminal laws or commit fraud are generally banned from activities such as conducting private offerings or managing pension plans under U.S. law.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration said on April 19 that it would grant the bank a one-year exemption, with no guarantee of a renewal, to allow retirement funds to end their relationships with Credit Suisse if they chose.

The agency said the bank's "serious yearslong systemic criminal misconduct ... raises fundamental questions" about whether Credit Suisse-affiliated asset managers "have sufficient integrity" to keep participating in retirement transactions.

The decision came after Democratic U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith opposed granting the exemption, calling it a "troubling" example of the agency granting "regulatory favors" for big banks.

Credit Suisse's ability to manage retirement funds was questioned in 2015, after one of its units pleaded guilty to conspiring to help Americans evade taxes. The bank was ultimately granted a five-year exemption that was renewed in 2019.

The cases is United States v. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd, No. 1:21-cr-00520, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

For the government: Hiral Mehta of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York; and David Fuhr and Margaret Moeser of the Department of Justice

For Credit Suisse: Matthew Herrington of Paul Hastings

