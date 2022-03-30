Creditors challenge Chilean hydroelectric project's restructuring outline

The U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York, U.S. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A bankrupt Chilean hydroelectric power project is facing opposition to its proposed framework for restructuring from junior creditors over elements of the proposal that they say are overly beneficial to existing owners of the company.

The official unsecured creditors’ committee in the Chapter 11 case of Alto Maipo SpA and its U.S. affiliate argued in court papers filed on Tuesday that, based on disclosures that outline the plan for creditors, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Wilmington, Delaware should not grant the company’s request to begin soliciting creditor votes for its reorganization plan.

Alto Maipo filed for Chapter 11 protection in November with $1.5 billion in senior debt and an agreement backed by 55% of its senior lenders to support a restructuring. The company, which is 93% owned by an affiliate of Chilean energy producer AES Andes SA, was created to build and operate two hydroelectric plants, which are still under construction, about 30 miles south of Santiago.

The company blamed its bankruptcy on low energy prices, unexpected construction costs, as well as the effects of climate change on energy supply. It noted the rivers that would power the project have seen a substantial drop in water flow.

Junior creditors are not expected to receive any recovery under the proposed plan. The committee contends that the plan unfairly gives total control of the company to AES Andes, which is also providing bankruptcy financing.

A lawyer for Alto Maipo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee also argued that the disclosures outlining the plan to creditors don’t offer details of the company’s relationship with AES Andes or explain why the owner shouldn’t be “held responsible for significant project overruns.”

Additionally, the committee contends that the plan may not be feasible due to an ongoing dispute over a power purchase agreement with a top customer, Chilean copper mine Minera Los Pelambres, which is one of the company’s key sources of revenue.

Alto Maipo also faces opposition from U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, who took issue with the plan’s proposed protections, known as nondebtor releases, for people and entities affiliated with the company against future litigation related to the bankruptcy. The U.S. Trustee, which often challenges these types of releases in Chapter 11 plans, argued in a Tuesday filing that the company hasn’t shown that AES Andes is contributing enough value to warrant the releases.

A hearing on the company's request to begin the creditor voting process is set for Apr. 5.

The case is In re Alto Maipo Delaware LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 21-11507.

For Alto Maipo: Richard Cooper and Luke Barefoot of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; and Pauline Morgan and Sean Greecher of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

For the committee: Sam Alberts, Lynn Harrison, Geoffrey Miller, James Irving and Carlos Urzua of Dentons; and Jennifer Hoover and Kevin Capuzzi of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

For the U.S. Trustee: Jane Leamy of the U.S. Department of Justice

