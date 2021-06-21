Crowell builds on boutique acquisition with N.Y. Goodwin hire

A statue of George Washington stands at Federal Hall across Wall Street from the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring is following its recent absorption of corporate law boutique Kibbe & Orbe with another New York hire boasting a Wall Street clientele, adding a commercial and financial services litigator from Goodwin Procter.

Crowell on Monday announced that Brian Hail is joining its litigation group in New York as a partner after 13 years at Goodwin. He has represented large corporations, financial institutions and investment banks, among other clients.

Although he's making tracks from a different firm, Hail said the timing of Crowell's acquisition of 24 lawyers from Kibbe & Orbe aligned with his practice ambitions. When it took on the Kibbe & Orbe team in March, Crowell touted the group's representation of dozens of top investment banks, private equity funds and hedge funds.

"I looked at the Kibbe & Orbe transaction as one that is a commitment to New York and to this sort of space," Hail said.

Hail, whose past clients have included Bank of America's Countrywide mortgage unit and the Royal Bank of Scotland, said he was excited to join a firm that is actively growing its commercial and financial services litigation practice.

Hail said there's synergy between his litigation practice and clients and the Kibbe & Orbe group. He declined to comment on whether his clients are moving with him.

Crowell chair Philip Inglima also noted in a statement that the firm is seeing increased client demand for distressed and workout litigation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, areas in which "Brian adds valuable depth."

