Cruise co can be vicariously liable for 'Dancing with Stars' injury - 11th Circ.

Summary

Summary Law firms Court revives lawsuit by cruise passenger injured in dance contest

Notice of hazardous conditions not required for vicarious liability

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday said cruise ship operators do not need to have advanced notice of risk-creating conditions to be held liable for the negligent acts of their employees, and revived a lawsuit by a woman injured during a dance competition on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while actual or constructive notice is required in cases involving direct liability, the same is not true when a ship passenger claims an operator is vicariously liable for the acts of its employees.

The panel agreed with Joann Yusko, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when she fell while dancing with an NCL employee, that a federal judge in Miami was wrong to apply the more stringent standard when he granted summary judgment to the company.

Miami-based NCL and its lawyers at McAlpin Conroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Yusko's lawyer, Philip Parrish.

Yusko, who was 64 years old at the time, boarded a 10-day cruise in late 2017 aboard an NCL ship called the Norwegian Gem. She participated in a contest called "Dancing With the Stars" in which passengers were paired with crewmembers and were judged based on how entertaining they were.

Yusko's dance partner, a professional dancer, attempted to spin her while she was in his arms but she fell backwards and hit her head, according to filings in the case. Yusko completed the cruise and was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury by multiple doctors upon returning home.

She sued NCL in 2019, claiming the dancer's negligence caused her injury and that the company was vicariously liable.

U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami last year agreed with NCL that it could not be held liable for Yusko's injuries because it did not have actual or constructive notice of a hazardous condition.

Yusko appealed, arguing that the 11th Circuit has only required such notice in cases alleging direct liability. And the standard did not make sense in her case because vicarious liability does not implicate ship owners' duty to address hazardous conditions upon receiving notice.

The court on Monday agreed, rejecting NCL's claim that adopting a more lenient standard for proving vicarious liability would create a loophole for plaintiffs who would normally plead that a ship owner is directly liable for their injuries.

"It may be true that, in some cases, it will easier for a passenger to proceed under a theory of vicarious liability than under one of direct liability," Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher wrote. "But common sense suggests that there will be just as many occasions where passengers are limited to a theory of direct liability."

In many cases, Brasher continued, passengers will not be able to identify specific employees who were negligent, or will seek to hold ship owners liable for maintaining dangerous premises or negligent conduct by other passengers, and will still have to meet the direct-liability standard.

The panel included Circuit Judges Beverly Martin and Britt Grant.

The case is Yusko v. NCL (Bahamas) Ltd, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-10452.

For Yusko: Philip Parrish

For NCL: Cooper Jarnagin of McAlpin Conroy