Crypto warning prompts fund adviser to sue U.S. labor agency

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents ForUsAll sued the Labor Department over crypto-related guidance

Advising retirement plan administrators to exercise "extreme care" with crypto was arbitrary, adviser said

Agency also has no authority to make administrators oversee crypto trading in self-directed accounts, lawsuit claims

(Reuters) - An investment adviser seeking to let workers invest their retirement funds in cryptocurrency sued the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, saying it acted arbitrarily in telling plan administrators to exercise "extreme care" around digital assets.

ForUsAll Inc accused the Labor Department, which enforces the retirement plan rules, of acting out of anti-crypto "bias" in the lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. The agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not going through the rulemaking process and taking input from the public and industry representatives, the San Francisco-based company said.

A Labor Department spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The agency issued the guidance in March, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of cryptocurrency.

In it, the Labor Department expressed "serious concerns" about providing cryptocurrency options in retirement plans, saying the risks may clash with the requirement that plan administrators offer prudent investment options.

The agency said it would investigate administrators who add cryptocurrency offerings to the investment options available to plan participants, and question those who allow individuals to invest retirement savings in digital assets through self-directed trading.

ForUsAll claims the agency acted arbitrarily in singling out cryptocurrencies alone to be approached with "extreme care."

The adviser, which says on its website that it has created "the first fully integrated self-directed crypto window for 401(k) assets," also said that the agency does not have the authority to make plan providers monitor self-directed trading.

The case is ForUsAll Inc v. Department of Labor et al., U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 22-CV-01551.

For ForUsAll: Edward Meehan of Groom Law Group

Read More:

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.