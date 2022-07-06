Crypto.com grows internal legal team with ex-K&L Gates partner

Summary

(Reuters) - Crypto.com has expanded its legal department, adding former U.S. law firm partner Stephen Humenik of K&L Gates to serve as head of the cryptocurrency exchange's global derivatives unit, a company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Humenik had been an investment management partner in Washington, D.C., and Chicago at K&L Gates since 2019. He joined the Pittsburgh-headquartered global firm from Covington & Burling, where he led the futures and derivatives practice.

The hiring of Humenik for a newly created position followed other senior-level attorney additions in recent months at Crypto.com, the sixth-largest crypto exchange by daily volume, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Crypto.com is the brand business name of entities that operate under Foris DAX Inc.

Humenik is at least the second K&L Gates partner this year to join Singapore-based Crypto.com, after Justin Wales left the law firm in January to become the financial platform's head of legal for North America.

A K&L Gates spokesperson declined to comment on Tuesday.

Other new legal hires also include Marcos Jarne as head of Latin America legal.

Humenik is joining the company amid a broad downturn in the crypto market, hit by investor volatility. Crypto.com and other companies have said in recent weeks they intend to slash jobs. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said last month the company would reduce its corporate workforce by 5%.

Humenik, whose career earlier included policy and enforcement roles at derivatives regulator U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

In February, CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told U.S. lawmakers Congress should bolster the power of the agency to police the digital currency market.

K&L Gates and another large U.S. firm, Sidley Austin, in March registered to lobby for Crypto.com, federal disclosures show. The firms said they would lobby on matters including crypto oversight and regulation.

