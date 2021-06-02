Cyprus Mines insurers urge judge to bring in new voice for future talc claimants

A person walks by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Cyprus Mines Corp’s bankruptcy on Wednesday questioned the talc miner and its insurers in their dispute over whether to bring in a veteran or a fresh face to represent the interests of people who may bring future talc-related claims in the company’s Chapter 11 case.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware seemed skeptical of the argument that Cyprus' choice, Roger Frankel, a longtime future claims representative in other mass tort-related bankruptcies, should be named the FCR merely because he has extensive experience performing that role in other mass tort-related bankruptcies. She suggested that, while the other two candidates put forward by the insurers don’t have the same experience, it would be impossible for them to gain the skills if they aren’t given the opportunity.

“Everybody has to have their first case,” she said. She also noted that Frankel, who serves as the FCR in Mallinckrodt Plc’s contentious bankruptcy, may not have the bandwidth to take on the Cyprus case as well.

Cyprus’ motion to appoint an FCR comes as the talc miner, represented by Reed Smith, attempts to push forward a reorganization as part of a settlement with another bankrupt talc company, Imerys Talc America Inc, that acquired some of its talc-related assets in 1992.

Cyprus, which filed for bankruptcy in February, is one of the companies that has been sued in recent years by plaintiffs alleging a link between exposure to talc products and certain types of cancer and asbestos-related diseases. FCRs are a regular presence in mass tort-related bankruptcies.

The insurers, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, assert that there’s an inherent conflict if the FCR is handpicked by Cyprus because the FCR’s role should be adverse to the company.

But the judge noted that all of the parties involved – Cyprus, the insurers, and unsecured creditors – are effectively “choosing their opponent.”

The insurers proposed former Delaware state Judge Peggy Ableman or retired California bankruptcy Judge Randall Newsome, both of whom have presided over mass tort and asbestos-related lawsuits, to fill the role.

Paul Singer of Reed Smith said Ableman shouldn’t represent future claimants in light of her past employment at a law firm that has represented asbestos defendants.

The insurers, meanwhile, argued that in other mass tort cases, trusts set up for personal injury claimants are depleted too quickly through false claims and lawyers’ fees, at the expense of future claimants. An experienced FCR like Frankel, they argue, is less likely to challenge that status quo.

“We have an interest in the fairness and propriety of the bankruptcy case, to make sure that the vast sums of money insurers are paying into this trust goes to people who have meritorious claims,” Janine Panchok-Berry of O’Melveny said on Wednesday.

Silverstein said she will issue her ruling early next week.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Cyprus reached a settlement with Imerys whereby it agreed to pay $130 million into Imerys' trust for personal injury claimants. The deal resolves disputes over insurance policies related to asbestos injury litigation.

The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398.

For Cyprus: Kurt Gwynne, Jason Angelo, Paul Singer and Luke Sizemore of Reed Smith

For the insurers: Tancred Schiavoni and Janine Panchok-Berry of O'Melveny & Myers; and Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

Reporting by Maria Chutchian