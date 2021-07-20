Davis Polk, Cleary power Clarios IPO as EV battery maker seeks $11 bln debut

Davis Polk & Wardwell office in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton are advising on private equity-backed Clarios International Inc's initial public offering, which the battery maker hopes will yield a $10.7 billion valuation.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Clarios outlined the offering details in a press release on Tuesday as other companies in the electric vehicle industry are eyeing their own stock market listings.

Clarios has tapped a Davis Polk team led by capital markets partners Michael Kaplan and Derek Dostal, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kaplan is part of the firm’s management committee and Dostal co-leads its special purpose acquisition company practice.

Both partners were part of the team that advised Brookfield Asset Management’s Brookfield Business Partners unit on its $13.2 billion acquisition of Clarios in 2019, according to a firm press release. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised the seller, Johnson Controls International Plc.

Kaplan and Dostal also advised Clarios on its $500 million offering of secured senior notes last year, a firm press release shows.

A Cleary team headed by capital markets partner David Lopez and counsel Helena Grannis is advising the IPO underwriters, including BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan.

SEC filings for Clarios’ IPO additionally list the company’s general counsel Claudio Morfe.

Clarios’ products are used in more than 140 countries, with a third of cars on the road globally using its batteries, according to its website.

The company, which Reuters previously reported could be valued at up to $20 billion, had confidentially filed for a listing in May.

Clarios' roadshow launch comes just over a month after Solid Power Inc, a Ford Motor Co-backed battery maker serving the electric vehicle industry, announced it was planning to go public through a $1.2 billion merger with a SPAC.

Four law firms are supporting that deal, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati advising Solid Power and Vinson & Elkins advising the SPAC.

