Davis Polk, Wachtell guide biotech merger with Palihapitiya-backed SPAC

Law firms Davis Polk, Mintz represent ProKidney

Blank check company backed by "SPAC king" Chamath Palihapitiya taps Wachtell Lipton

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo are advising biotech ProKidney LP on its $2.64 billion merger with a blank check company backed by veteran dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya and represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Palihapitiya said on Twitter Tuesday that the deal to take ProKidney public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company would help the North Carolina-based biotech fund trials for a chronic kidney disease treatment.

Palihapitiya has been hailed as a "SPAC king" for sponsoring many high-profile deals. SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

The Davis Polk corporate team advising ProKidney in the merger includes partners Lee Hochbaum and Richard Truesdell Jr, and counsel Matthew Cowcher, according to a firm statement.

ProKidney also tapped Mintz member Matthew Simpson, corporate practice chair Jason McCaffrey as well as securities and capital markets practice co-chair Megan Gates as co-lead counsel, the firm said.

Wachtell partner Raaj Narayan is advising Chamath’s SPAC. Narayan previously represented the entity in its June IPO, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Winston & Strawn is advising the banks who acted as placement agents for the $575 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that is part of Tuesday's deal.

