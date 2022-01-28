D.C. Circuit: Federal worker unions can demand 'midterm' bargaining

Summary Agencies must respond to union calls for bargaining in middle of contract term

Ruling means unions can bypass White House-appointed board when disputes arise

(Reuters) - Federal-sector unions, which collectively represent more than 1 million government workers, have the right to demand that agencies bargain with them in the middle of a contract term, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the fact that federal civil service law is silent about so-called "midterm bargaining" does not mean it should be treated any differently than requests to bargain for a new contract when an existing one is expiring, striking down Trump-era precedent from the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA).

In a 2020 policy statement, the FLRA, an agency that mediates disputes between federal agencies and unions, had said midterm bargaining is optional for federal agencies, but the D.C. Circuit called the FLRA's stance a product of "drive-by procedure and conclusory reasoning."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Friday's ruling means that unions whose requests for midterm bargaining are turned down by federal agencies can go to arbitration and eventually court rather than taking cases to an "impasse panel" within the FLRA, which can impose contract terms over a union's objections.

The FLRA is stocked with political appointees and routinely issues rulings against unions during Republican administrations.

Friday's decision came in a challenge by the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents about 700,000 federal workers, to the 2020 policy statement.

The AFGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the FLRA.

The case is American Federation of Government Employees v. FLRA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1398.

For the AFGE: Paras Shah

For the FLRA: Noah Peters

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.