D.C. Circuit nixes bid to free up more ‘investor’ visas

(Reuters) - An annual cap on investor visas includes those awarded to the investor’s spouse and children, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held Friday.

The three-judge panel unanimously affirmed the dismissal of a potential class action against the U.S. State Department by 13 Chinese investors and their family members who said that Congress intended family-member visas to be in addition to the 10,000 visas it authorized in the HB-5 Immigrant Investor Program in 1990.

The D.C. Circuit held that the Immigration and Nationality Act has required the State Department to give spouses and minor children the “same status” and “same order of consideration” as visa applicants in all capped categories since 1965, and that “Congress did nothing in 1990 to change the text’s meaning.”

“(W)e require clearer legislative direction than just the relocation of unaltered statutory text before adopting a reading of the statute that effects the type of sweeping and monumental change in immigration policy that the Plaintiffs’ reading of the statute would cause,” Circuit Judge Justin Walker wrote, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan and Circuit Judge Patricia Millett.

The investors are “currently considering all options. However, the matter is now clearly before Congress as it has the authority to correct the egregious error of counting family members,” their attorney, Ira Kurzban of Kurzban, Kurzban, Tetzeli & Pratt, said in an email Friday.

“Congress intended to have 10,000 investors providing 100,000 jobs to U.S. workers,” he added. “Instead, the current regime consists of awarding only 3,300 visas to investors and the rest to their family members.”

A State Department spokesman declined to discuss the litigation but emailed a statement that the department “will continue to implement the law according to our policies.”

The 1990 overhaul of the Immigration and Nationality Act created three categories of capped immigration visas, including employment visas. It earmarked 10,000 employment visas for investors as a pilot program to spur investment and create jobs.

HB-5 applicants were required to invest between $500,000 and $1 million, depending on the region, and to create at least 10 jobs.

The program first reached the 10,000-visa cap in 2014. Around the same time, visa applications from Mainland-China born nationals reached a separate “country” limit. By 2018, HB-5 applicants from Mainland China faced backlogs estimated at a decade or more.

Kurzban’s clients – Feng Wang, his child, more than 30 other individuals and the California-based American Lending Center LLC, which pools investments as an approved HB-5 Regional Center – filed suit in July 2018, hoping to free up all the investor visas for actual investors.

They noted that before 1990, the family-member provision was in a section explicitly dealing with “numerical limits.” In the 1990 revision, the caps and the family-member provision were in separate paragraphs.

The investors argued that the use of separate paragraphs indicated that family members’ visas were not to be counted against the cap – especially since investors “must meet certain requirements that their spouses and children usually do not meet.”

Those arguments, “though inventive, conflict with the plain meaning” of the law, its “larger statutory context,” and the presumption that re-enacted text has the same meaning it had before the revision, the D.C. Circuit concluded.

The case is Feng Wang, et al v. Antony Blinken, as U.S. Secretary of State et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit No. 20-5076.

For Feng Wang et al: Ira Kurzban, Edward Ramos and John Pratt of Kurzban, Kurzban, Tetzeli & Pratt

For the U.S.: Glenn Girdharry and R. Craig Lawrence of the U.S. Justice Department