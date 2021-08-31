D.C. Circuit rejects NLRB's limits on contractor picketing

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday threw out the National Labor Relations Board's restrictive Trump-era test for determining when property owners can bar onsite contractors' employees from picketing, saying it arbitrarily excludes some workers and not others.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board must reconsider its 2019 ruling that musicians with the San Antonio Symphony did not have the right to distribute leaflets at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, where they performed and rehearsed for 22 weeks each year.

The court agreed with an American Federation of Musicians local that a new standard adopted by the board, which overruled Obama-era precedent and granted legal protections only to employees who work "regularly and exclusively" at one jobsite, was arbitrary.

The union, which is represented by in-house lawyers at the AFL-CIO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the NLRB and the Tobin Center, which is operated by the Bexar Performing Arts Center Foundation and was not involved in the appeal.

According to filings in the case, a ballet group in 2017 opted to use recorded music rather than hire the symphony for a performance of "Sleeping Beauty" at the Tobin Center.

On opening night, about a dozen musicians were barred from gathering on a private walkway at the Tobin Center to distribute leaflets urging patrons to demand live music.

The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the board, claiming the Tobin Center had violated the workers' rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

The board in 2019 sided with the Tobin Center and overruled a 2011 decision that said employees of a restaurant inside the New York New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas could distribute union literature in front of the casino's entrance. The D.C. Circuit had upheld that decision in 2012.

The Trump-era board said non-employees only have a right to picket on private property, the board said, if they work there regularly and exclusively and lack other "reasonable nontrespassory means" of communicating with the public.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit said the board had arbitrarily defined "regularity" in terms of frequency, which would mean some workers with a marginal presence on a property are protected while others with a substantial presence are not.

The second step of the board's test involving alternative means of communicating was reasonable, the panel said, because it places the burden on the property owner to prove that no alternative means exist.

But after emphasizing that burden, the NLRB failed to apply it to the Tobin Center, Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote. The parties had not briefed the "alternative means" issue before the board because the New York standard did not require it, and the NLRB merely concluded that the musicians had other means such as social media, the judge said.

The court granted the union's petition for review and remanded the case to the NLRB for further proceedings.

The panel included Circuit Judges Karen Henderson and Cornelia Pillard.

The case is Local 23, American Federation of Musicians v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1010.

For the union: Matthew Ginsburg of the AFL-CIO

For the NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse

