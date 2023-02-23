Death of a Delaware litigation business model?

Related documents Lordstown opinion View

(Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday from a judge in Delaware Chancery Court is great news for companies that went public in the blank-check acquisition company craze, but it appears to be a huge blow to one New York shareholder firm that previously snagged more than $3 million in fees based on a legal theory that now seems unlikely to scare defendants.

In Wednesday’s decision, Vice Chancellor Lori Will granted a petition by electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp to validate and ratify an amendment to its certificate of incorporation.

That amendment, which allowed a private predecessor company to go public and issue stock through a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, had been challenged by Purcell & Lefkowitz. The shareholder law firm contended that the vote to ratify the change was tainted because shareholders voted as a single class even though the common stock was divided into two classes.

Will’s decision is a giant relief for dozens of post-SPAC companies that have recently filed ratification petitions similar to Lordstown’s. As the Delaware judge explained, many SPACs, like Lordstown, completed their acquisitions by amending their corporate charters through votes that did not distinguish between classes of common shares.

Those post-SPAC companies were thrown into uncertainty last December, when a different Delaware Chancery judge, Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn, issued a decision that seemed to adopt the Purcell & Lefkowitz theory that each shareholder class was entitled to vote separately on charter amendments.

In Wednesday's Lordstown opinion, Will described the existential “chaos” that would ensue if Chancery Court refused to grant after-the-fact blessings to these supposedly tainted votes to amend the corporate charters of post-SPAC companies: market disruption amid fears about the validity of widely issued shares; potential threats to future capital raising; even possible de-listing by stock exchanges.

Because Lordstown and its shareholders have been operating under the good-faith assumption that the company's charter amendment and stock issuance were valid, Will agreed to exercise her power under the Delaware corporate code to ratify the amendment and “restore confidence in the company’s capital stock and assuage market fears,” she said.

Her ruling addressed only Lordstown’s petition, but the vice chancellor said her reasoning “should prove instructive to other companies seeking the court’s assistance to validate similar corporate acts.” That's a broad hint that Will is inclined to grant petitions by dozens of other post-SPAC companies.

Will said she could not conceive of any “legitimate harm” that could result from validating these charter amendments.

Purcell & Lefkowitz probably has a different view.

Name partner Steven Purcell did not respond to two email queries, but the shareholder firm appears to have almost single-handedly provoked the post-SPAC crisis of confidence Will addressed in Wednesday’s ruling – and has raked in more than $3 million for its efforts.

It’s not clear from the public record how many SPACs were targeted by Purcell & Lefkowitz for allegedly compromising shareholder voting rights by neglecting to distinguish between different classes of common stock. Lordstown, for instance, disclosed in its petition to ratify its charter amendment that it had received a demand letter from Purcell & Lefkowitz, but that demand might not have become public if Lordstown hadn’t gone to court.

We do know that Purcell & Lefkowitz filed at least nine actions in Delaware Chancery Court against SPACs that planned to lump together shareholder classes in charter amendment votes. Seven of those cases are listed in a brief filed last September by Boxed Inc in opposition to a $2 million fee request by Purcell & Lefkowitz. (Wednesday’s ruling in the Lordstown case listed two other suits by Purcell & Lefkowitz, in addition to those cited in the Boxed filing.)

The shareholder firm argued in the Boxed case that it was entitled to a $2 million fee because it forced the SPAC that acquired Boxed to distinguish between its two shareholder classes when the SPAC held a vote to amend its charter and complete its merger with the online retailer.

In a different case, Purcell & Lefkowitz asked for a $1.25 million fee for forcing the SPAC that acquired Nextdoor Inc to distinguish between shareholder classes. Nextdoor’s brief opposing the fee request argued that Purcell & Lefkowitz, by its own account, had devoted only 132 hours to the case, including the drafting of a demand letter that was “substantially identical” to demands the shareholder firm had sent to other SPACs. A fee request for $1.25 million, Nextdoor argued, would translate into an hourly rate of nearly $10,000 for Purcell & Lefkowitz.

That seems like a lot, but it’s peanuts compared with the hourly rate Purcell & Lefkowitz would have received if it had been awarded its $2 million request from Boxed. The firm said it worked 42.75 hours in that case. Do the math: If it had been awarded $2 million, that would have amounted to $45,000 per hour.

Delaware judge Zurn ended up granting Purcell & Lefkowitz $850,000 for its work in the Boxed litigation, in the ruling last December that sparked the avalanche of post-SPAC petitions. (That’s still almost $20,000 per hour for the shareholder firm.)

In the wake of the Boxed decision, Purcell & Lefkowitz settled three fee cases earlier this month. Nextdoor agreed to pay the firm $850,000, and two other post-SPAC companies each agreeing to pay $795,000 in fees.

Purcell & Lefkowitz voluntarily dismissed five other filed suits based on its SPAC shareholder class vote theory without disclosing whether it received fees or, if so, how much it was paid.

I’m guessing that Will’s ruling on Wednesday will spell the end of Purcell & Lefkowitz’s campaign, since SPACs now have good reason to hope that Chancery Court will bless tainted shareholders' votes on charter amendments. At the very least, I’d bet that defendants will wait to see what happens with their petitions before agreeing to pay any fees to the shareholder firm.

There’s a chance Purcell & Lefkowitz suspected the end was nigh: As Will noted in Wednesday’s ruling, no shareholders – not even the Purcell clients who sent a demand letter to Lordstown – showed up to oppose the company’s ratification petition.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.