Debit card antitrust case against Visa revived, with new judge

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived an antitrust case against Visa Inc over debit card services and reassigned the dispute to a different Texas federal court, after criticizing the slow pace of the litigation and questioning whether the trial judge was biased against the plaintiff.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans ruled unanimously 3-0 for plaintiff Pulse Network LLC, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services, which sued Visa in 2014 over claims it was using its dominance to reduce competition in the market for debit card services.

Pulse's case "languished for four years" before U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston, 5th Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote for the panel, including Circuit Judges Jerry Smith and Don Willett. Duncan said Hughes "repeatedly stymied Pulse's legitimate requests to engage in critical discovery."

The appeals court reversed a ruling from Hughes that ended the case, now giving Pulse a new chance to argue to a jury that Visa has taken steps to squeeze its competitor in the multibillion-dollar debit network market. Visa has denied the allegations.

A lawyer for Visa, Allyson Ho of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday. A representative from Visa did not immediately return a similar request, and neither did Pulse's lawyer, Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

Hughes, who declined to comment, has served on the bench since 1985 and faced criticism over statements he made in other cases. The appeals court has reassigned at least five other cases that Hughes oversaw.

"Pulse's overarching contention is that the district judge had prejudged the case against Pulse from the outset. This is a serious accusation, but unfortunately there is record support for it," Duncan wrote for the appeals panel.

The court pointed to a remark from Hughes that "there are more bad antitrust cases than any other single category" and "the only real monopolies are ones supported by the government."

The 5th Circuit said those comments from Hughes "raise concerns that the judge harbored ingrained skepticism about Pulse's claims from the jump."

Visa's attorneys had called Pulse's reassignment bid "an opportunistic attempt to end-run a series of discovery orders Pulse decided not to appeal."

The appeals panel said a jury could "conclude from the record that Visa's policies deprived Pulse of the opportunity to compete for business from at least one major merchant."

The case is Pulse Network LLC v. Visa Inc, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-20669.

For Pulse: Paul Clement and Erin Murphy of Kirkland & Ellis

For Visa: Allyson Ho of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

