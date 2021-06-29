Dechert, MoFo, Skadden, direct JPMorgan deal flurry

Dechert LLP offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Dechert reps JPMorgan, affiliates on OpenInvest, Campbell deals

Morrison & Foerster guides OpenInvest

Skadden advises C6 Bank on stake sale to JPMorgan The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Dechert; Morrison & Foerster; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are crafting a trio of deals involving JPMorgan Chase & Co that have been announced within the past eight days.

The law firms are supporting two acquisitions and a stake purchase involving JPMorgan.

Dechert is advising repeat client JPMorgan in its acquisition of OpenInvest, a financial technology startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator.

The firm also guided the financial services giant’s asset management arm, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, on the purchase of forest manager and timberlands investor Campbell Global LLC.

JPMorgan announced the OpenInvest deal on Tuesday and the Campbell buy last Monday.

A Dechert team including corporate partners Kenneth Young and Christian Matarese is advising JPMorgan on the transaction.

Morrison & Foerster is advising OpenInvest with a team led by corporate partners Bradley Kondracki and Murray Indick. They previously counseled the San Francisco-based enterprise on its collaboration with fellow asset management platform Resolute Investment Managers Inc last year, according to a firm press release.

Founded in 2015, OpenInvest’s products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their environmental, social, and governance portfolios, according to its website.

Counsel information for Campbell was not immediately available.

In another deal announced this week, JPMorgan said Monday that it had purchased a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank for an undisclosed amount, marking JPMorgan's retail debut in Latin America's biggest economy.

Skadden is advising C6 Bank with a team including mergers and acquisitions partners Michael Civale and J. Mathias von Bernuth, and counsel Jonathan Lewis.

JPMorgan’s counsel on the stake purchase was not immediately known.

Read more:

JPMorgan to buy ESG-focused fintech startup OpenInvest

JPMorgan makes Brazilian retail banking debut with 40% stake in C6 Bank