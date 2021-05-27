Del. court OKs investors’ payout fight over $2.8 bln Exela merger

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms Follows 2017 merger creating Exela Technologies

Court ruled in March 2017 that investors' shares were undervalued

Investors sued Exela in July over unpaid appraisal judgment The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 26 (Reuters) - A group of investors can proceed with a suit over a $2.8 billion merger that created business management technology company Exela Technologies, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled in a matter of first impression on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III said that the investors, led by Manichaean Capital LLC, can go after Exela and its subsidiaries for $57.68 million, plus interest, for failing to pay an appraisal judgment.

Slights, however, dismissed the investors' claim that Exela had benefited financially at their expense.

He said the case appeared to be the first time the court had ruled on the legality of holding subsidiaries accountable for their parent company’s actions.

One of the attorneys for the investors, Steven Davidson of Steptoe & Johnson, said he and his clients were "pleased" with the decision and anticipated a post-trial verdict that would allow Exela and its affiliates to satisfy the appraisal judgment.

An attorney for Exela could not be reached for comment.

Exela resulted from a three-way merger of financial technology provider SourceHOV Holdings Inc, Novitex Holdings Inc and special purpose acquisition company Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 in July 2017. Novitex was an affiliate of asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC.

A group of SourceHOV investors, including Manichaean Capital, asked the Chancery Court in September 2017 to reevaluate the amount of money they were owed for their shares. SourceHOV valued the shares at $1,633 each, while the investors argued they should have received $5,079, according to the investors' appraisal action.

In March 2020, the court ruled in favor of the investors, holding that the shares were worth $4,591 apiece at the time of the merger and that the investors’ stake amounted to $57.68 million, plus interest, according to court filings.

After SourceHov failed to pay the appraisal award, the investors sued Exela in July 2020 for allegedly abusing its corporate structure and unfairly profiting from the deal.

They asked that Exela and SoureHov's subsidiaries be liable for the appraisal award.

In rejecting Exela's motion to dismiss the case, Slights said the investors “pursued their appraisal rights at great costs, both opportunity and financial, and were vindicated in their efforts... Yet the judgment remains unsatisfied.”

In light of the “highly unusual circumstance” where SourceHOV cannot or will not pay, the investors were hoping to make Exela and its other affiliates cough up the money, the judge said.

The judge said the investors could attempt to hold Exela responsible for SourceHOV’s failure to pay because they had sufficiently pled that SourceHOV lacked the funds to cover the appraisal judgement and that Exela had deliberately stopped diverting money directly into the subsidiary.

Holding a parent company accountable for a subsidiary’s actions is known as “veil piercing.”

Slights said the investors could proceed with a claim for “reverse veil piercing," which would allow them to receive payment from SourceHOV’s subsidiaries in the event that Exela failed to pay.

While the case was not the first time a party had asked the court to allow reverse veil piercing, the judge said it was the first time the court has accepted or denied such a claim.

In a parallel suit, the investors sued Exela’s board members in August 2020 for allegedly diverting funds from SourceHOV and making it insolvent. That case is facing a motion to dismiss.

The case is Manichaean Capital LLC et al. v. Exela Technologies Inc. et al., Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0601.

For the investors: Samuel Lieberman of Sadis & Goldberg LLP; Steven Davidson of Steptoe & Johnson; and Rudolf Koch of Richards, Layton & Finger.

For Exela: Jennifer Barrett and Blair Adams of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Thomas Davey of Potter Anderson & Corroon.