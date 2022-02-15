Del. judge OKs newspaper group rejection of Alden Global board nominees

The seal of the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware is seen on a wall in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Lee Enterprises Inc acted within its legal powers when it rejected hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s attempt to nominate two directors to the local paper publisher’s board as part of an unsolicited bid to purchase the company, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will of the Delaware Chancery Court said in a post-trial opinion Monday that Lee’s decision to reject the New York hedge fund’s nominations for failing to comply with its rules for notifying the board, known as advance notice bylaws, was “reasonable and appropriate.”

Iowa-based Lee owns nearly 80 local newspapers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Arizona Daily Star.

Alden is known for hostile takeovers of media companies. It most recently acquired Tribune Publishing in 2021.

A vehicle of the hedge fund offered to buy Lee for $24 per share in November, and tried to nominate board candidates, according to Monday's opinion. It opted to sue when the nominations were rejected.

The Alden affiliate failed to submit a nomination notice from a stockholder of record and complete nominee questionnaire forms ahead of a Nov. 26 nomination deadline, the opinion said.

“Based on the ruling of the Vice Chancellor, Lee will not recognize Alden’s nominations, and any proxies submitted, or votes cast, for the election of Alden’s director candidates will be disregarded,” Lee’s board said in a Tuesday statement.

Alden said in a statement on Tuesday its affiliate plans to start a “Vote No” campaign to persuade other shareholders to compel the resignations of two existing Lee directors.

Attorneys representing the Alden affiliate and Kirkland & Ellis attorneys representing Lee did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The case is Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC v. Lee Enterprises Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-1089.

For the Alden affiliate: Adrienne Ward, Lori Marks-Esterman, Peter Sartorius and Theodore Hawkins of Olshan Frome Wolosky

For Lee: Stefan Atkinson, Byron Pacheco and Brittney Nagle of Kirkland & Ellis

