Del. judge says Amazon self-driving vehicle unit must provide some merger records

Summary

Summary Law firms Former Zoox employees filed appraisal petition after merger closing blocked request to view records

Delaware judge says they can see only the same documents they would have received under initial records request The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Self-driving vehicle developer Zoox shareholders can see limited records on Amazon’s $1.3 billion acquisition of the California startup, after asking the court to revalue shares they sold as part of the 2020 deal, a Delaware judge has said.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick’s novel ruling on Monday allowed the shareholders to view the information for their appraisal petition, tackling the issue of shareholder access to private company books and records after a merger has closed.

Two former Zoox employees, who owned a small percentage of stock, initially sued in August 2020 to see emails and other documents related to the deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

They attempted to use a state law provision known as Section 220 to investigate whether the Amazon deal created disproportionate rewards for executives and investors at the expense of common stockholders, Reuters previously reported.

But because the merger had already closed, they lost the right to sue for books and records access, the ruling said.

“Should appraisal petitioners be permitted to obtain documents that they would have received in a Section 220 action where they are foreclosed from pursuing a Section 220 action through no fault of their own?” McCormick said in her opinion. “In my view, yes.”

But McCormick also said that the former employees should not have access to the full discovery that generally accompanies an appraisal petition, since they were "pursuing the action as a substitute" to the Section 220 request.

The plaintiffs’ lead attorney, Randy Baron of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, said on Tuesday that McCormick’s ruling was a “well-reasoned and nuanced approach to a difficult situation.”

Attorneys for Zoox did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The case is James Wei and Yanxin Zhang v. Zoox Inc., Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-1036.

For Wei: Randy Baron, David Knotts and Chris Lyons of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Joel Friedlander, Jeffrey Gorris and David Hahn of Friedlander & Gorris

For Zoox: William Savitt and Anitha Reddy of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; David Teklits of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Read more:

Amazon agrees to buy self-driving technology startup Zoox

Former Zoox employees sue, alleging rival offer was better than Amazon's

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.