Del. judge says Carlyle can't use waiver argument to toss Authentix sale case

Carlyle said ex-Authentix shareholders waived their right to bring the case

(Reuters) - The Carlyle Group Inc cannot escape a lawsuit accusing the private equity giant of selling Authentix Inc for too low a price in 2017 by arguing that the plaintiffs waived their right to sue in a shareholder agreement, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock of the Delaware Chancery Court said his Monday opinion addressed one of several Carlyle arguments to dismiss former Authentix shareholders’ lawsuit over Carlyle’s sale of the authentication technology company to private equity firm Blue Water Energy.

Squire Patton Boggs attorneys representing the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday, and a Williams & Connelly attorney for Carlyle declined to comment.

The former shareholders, led by Manti Holdings LLC, sued Carlyle over the transaction in 2020. They alleged that the private equity firm sold Authentix for one-third of its estimated value to meet a self-imposed deadline to cash out its initial investment, according to a complaint.

Monday’s opinion does not address Carlyle’s other arguments for dismissal, including that the lawsuit does not show that Carlyle failed to protect other shareholders’ best interests.

Glasscock said that his decision also didn’t answer the question of whether a plaintiff could waive their right to sue through a shareholder agreement.

The ruling comes after the Delaware Supreme Court said in September that the same group of shareholders had waived their ability to file a 2017 appraisal petition asking the court to revalue their shares in connection with Authentix’s sale.

The court upheld Glasscock’s ruling in that case, which was the first time that a Delaware court said that a stockholders agreement provision waiving appraisal rights for common stockholders was enforceable under Delaware law.

The case is Manti Holdings LLC v. The Carlyle Group Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0657.

For the shareholders: Pat Long, Jon Mureen and John Tancabel of Squire Patton Boggs

For Carlyle: Robert Van Kirk and Sarah Kirkpatrick of Williams & Connolly

