Delaware Chancery Court's Bouchard lands at Paul Weiss

Summary

Summary Law firms Bouchard helped shape top business court

That court is a key venue for shareholder disputes

(Reuters) - Andre Bouchard, who retired as chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery earlier this year, has joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as a litigation partner in Wilmington, the firm said Monday.

Bouchard retired in April from the Chancery Court - one of the country's top business courts, especially for shareholder and corporate governance matters - after serving as chancellor since 2014.

As the sixth attorney to join Paul Weiss' Wilmington office, the firm said Bouchard will focus his practice on special committee and investigative matters, corporate and compliance issues and litigation strategy.

"[Paul Weiss] has a client base that deals with some of the most complex legal and business challenges, including many of the most significant matters that are in Delaware, and I witnessed that first hand," Bouchard said in an interview.

During his seven-year tenure as the court's head judge, Bouchard issued a number of rulings that cemented or proposed new interpretations of the state’s corporate law.

He oversaw high-profile cases, such as the merger dispute between Viacom, Inc. and CBS Corporation and the recent restructuring battle involving shared workspace company WeWork.

In 2016, his decision to reject plaintiffs lawyers' fee award request in a settlement that only resulted in additional disclosures regarding Zillow’s acquisition of Trulia was the final blow to disclosure-only M&A settlements filed in the court. The decision ultimately caused many shareholder attorneys to move their deal challenges to other courts.

Prior to his appointment to the Delaware bench, Bouchard was in private practice for nearly three decades, including 17 years leading a corporate and commercial litigation boutique he founded alongside current Paul Weiss of counsel Stephen Lamb.

Their boutique firm Lamb & Bouchard became Bouchard & Friedlander when Lamb left the firm to become a vice chancellor for the Delaware Court of Chancery in 1997. The firm was renamed Friedlander & Gorris when Bouchard joined the court in 2014.

"Andy adds unparalleled strategic firepower to our thriving Delaware and M&A litigation practices," Paul Weiss litigation department co-chair Jessica Carey said in a statement.

The firm has had an office in Wilmington since 2009.

(Additional reporting by Sierra Jackson)

