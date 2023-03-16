Delaware’s new Mindbody decision is vivid reminder: Tainted deals are not okay

Companies

Companies Law firms Mindbody, Inc. Follow















(Reuters) - For a while there, it was fashionable in the M&A bar to question whether investors could ever hold companies liable for failing to make deals that maximize shareholders’ benefits.

Yes, it's true that the Delaware Supreme Court said that’s what corporate boards are supposed to do in its 1986 decision in Revlon, Inc. v. McAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc. It's also true that after Revlon, board members heeded the admonition to shape up their deal processes lest shareholders sue to block flawed transactions. Perhaps as a result, so-called Revlon claims were almost never litigated.

Then in 2015, the Delaware Supreme Court issued its ruling in Corwin v. KKR Financial Holdings LLC. Corwin held that even when deals are subject to enhanced Revlon scrutiny, board decisions are entitled to deference if shareholders have voted to approve transactions. Moreover, in an aside, the justices cast doubt on whether Revlon could even be the basis of a claim for post-merger damages since the ruling was issued in the context of a preliminary injunction motion.

The aside was such a notable development that in 2017, at the M&A bar’s annual gathering at Tulane University Law School, a defense lawyer from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz displayed a slide with a drawing of a tombstone that read, “RIP Revlon 1985-2015?”

But on Wednesday, Revlon was reanimated – and in a post-merger case, no less.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court ruled, after a full-blown, eight-day trial in 2022, that under Revlon’s standard of enhanced scrutiny, the former CEO of Mindbody Inc and Mindbody’s private equity acquirer, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, are jointly liable for flaws in Vista’s $1.9 billion takeover in 2019.

The 120-page decision, to the best of my knowledge, marks the first time that a corporate officer has been held liable after a trial asserting Revlon claims. (In 2014, you may recall, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster issued a post-trial ruling that investment bank RBC Capital Markets LLC was liable for aiding and abetting the tainted sale of Rural/Metro Corp.)

Specifically, McCormick found that Mindbody’s then-CEO, Rick Stollmeyer, breached his duties to shareholders by “greasing the wheels” for Vista, rather than allowing an unfettered auction for the company, which provides software services for wellness companies.

Stollmeyer, she said, was eager for a quick deal after enduring years of restrictions on his ability to sell his shares. But before the board launched a bidding process, Stollmeyer’s banker introduced him to Vista, which invited him to a summit for ex-CEOs of companies acquired by the fund. The summit, according to McCormick, featured a discussion of the “immense wealth” Vista had delivered to those ex-CEOs.

A “smitten” Stollmeyer, she said, made up his mind after the summit that he wanted to sell Mindbody to Vista – even though the company’s board had not even begun the search for a merger partner.

Stollmeyer kept most of the other Mindbody board members in the dark about his intentions while promoting a deal process that effectively locked out bidders other than Vista, she wrote. His actions, the chancellor said, “deprived the board of the information needed to employ a reasonable decision-making process,” the chancellor said.

The CEO compounded his breach in Mindbody’s proxy disclosures to shareholders, which, according to McCormick, omitted material information about Stollmeyer’s involvement with Vista.

Vista, meanwhile, aided and abetted Stollmeyer’s breach of duty by signing off on the inadequate proxy disclosures, McCormick found. (The chancellor also faulted Vista for knowingly participating in the tainted deal process but said shareholders' lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Friedlander & Gorris hadn’t asserted that claim in time.)

Kirkland & Ellis and Richards, Layton & Finger represented Vista and Stollmeyer during the trial. I emailed three lawyers on the defense team to request comment on McCormick’s ruling. None responded.

Vista and Stollmeyer argued in their post-trial brief that the transaction was not tainted because, among other things, Stollmeyer was not conflicted – he was aligned with all of the other shareholders in seeking a high price for the company – and because the board was fully engaged with the sale process. The defendants also argued that shareholders’ Revlon claims were blocked by Corwin precedent because the $1.9 billion deal with Vista was approved in a fully informed shareholder vote.

McCormick rejected both defenses, ruling that the entire deal process was corrupted by Stollmeyer’s failure to inform the board and other shareholders of his pre-sale involvement with Vista. “Directors can manage conflicts if they are aware of them,” the chancellor wrote. “The Mindbody board did not know about the conflicts that infected the sale process. Not surprisingly, the board did not manage them effectively.”

McCormick awarded damages of $1 per share, plus interest, based on evidence that Vista would have been willing to pay that additional amount. In a class certification briefing, plaintiffs said Mindbody had 47 million shares outstanding at the time of the merger.

Any recovery from Stollmeyer and Vista will be on top of a $27 million settlement that shareholder counsel from Bernstein Litowitz and Friedlander & Gorris reached in June 2022 with Institutional Venture Partners, a private equity fund that held a big stake in Mindbody before the Vista takeover. Plaintiffs' lawyers alleged that IVP’s representative on the Mindbody board helped Stollmeyer tilt the sale process toward Vista.

Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz said in an email statement that McCormick has given a “great roadmap” to corporate advisors who want to keep their clients on the right side of the line in M&A deals. “Good advisors and outside directors can often mitigate a poor start or a single misstep along the way,” Lebovitch said. “But here, the divergence from accepted M&A norms at the very beginning continued and just got worse and worse along the way.”

Co-counsel Joel Friedlander offered a succinct comment: “The post-trial opinion shows how and why stockholder litigation is vital.”

Friedlander could have been forgiven if he’d bragged a bit more. After all, he predicted a result like this at the Tulane M&A conference in 2021, outlining how shareholder lawyers were beginning to use information obtained in books-and-records actions to bring damages claims stemming from allegedly tainted mergers.

His talk, which featured a reprise of Wachtell’s 2017 Revlon Tombstone, was titled, “Revlon RIP: 1985-2015? Don’t bet on it.”











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.