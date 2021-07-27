Dentons consultancy charts European expansion with Interel deal

Dentons offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dentons Global Advisors, an advisory business launched by global law firm Dentons less than two months ago, is broadening its geographic scope with the acquisition of a European public affairs consultancy.

The firm said Tuesday it will buy consultancy Interel in a deal expected to close on Friday. Interel has offices in Berlin, Brussels, London and Paris, and a presence in New Delhi, according to the announcement.

Dentons Global Advisors is set up to operate independently from the 20,000-professional law firm. Dentons opened the advisory firm in the beginning of June with the private equity-backed acquisition of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's consulting shop, Albright Stonebridge Group. That firm is now known as Dentons Global Advisors ASG, while Interel, through the deal, will be known as Dentons Global Advisors Interel.

The consultancy's specialties include commercial diplomacy, crisis, dispute and issue management, capital markets advisory services and corporate positioning, according to its website.

Edward Reilly, CEO of Dentons Global Advisory, said the concept of the consultancy has been in the works for a few years. When asked about the pace of the expansion, with another consulting shop added so soon after launch, he said, "pretty quick is pretty Dentons."

"We are very ambitious about building out the advisory platform so that we can meet the demands of our clients, who are looking at a very turbulent world, where many of the complex issues that they're confronting, run across multiple geographies," he said.

Reilly said the firm is continuing to "evaluate other opportunities for us to either organically build or acquire other assets that will help us meet that vision."

The Interel acquisition will bring Dentons Global Advisors to 225 professionals, the firm said. Its footprint will span 10 offices in eight countries, with "further coverage" through an advisory network and Dentons' presence in 81 countries globally, the firm said. The deal adds to the firm's public affairs capabilities, it said.

Scott joined the advisory firm with its launch along with Reilly and New York head Adam Cubbage. The team all previously worked at FTI Consulting Inc. Interel's senior leadership will stay on with Dentons Global Advisors, with its chief executive Gregoire Poisson and operations chief Geoffrey Ghyoot managing the business and reporting to Scott. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Joining forces with Dentons Global Advisors provides Interel with a unique opportunity to step up sustainable innovation, growth and value creation. We are excited by the growth prospects, the operational scale and the strong financial profile of the combined entity," Ghyoot said in a statement.

Reilly said he expects a "high degree of connectivity" between the consultancy and the Dentons law firm. Through the "co-branding strategy," the pair plans to go to market together, when possible, to meet any client demand for "integrated solutions," he said.

