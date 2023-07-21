Dentons law firm sues ex-client Steel Connect for $1.7 million

Companies

(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons sued its former client Steel Connect Inc on Thursday, claiming the publicly traded supply management company failed to pay more than $1.7 million in legal bills.

In a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court, Dentons' U.S. branch said it was hired by a Steel Connect board committee that had been created to negotiate a potential take-private buyout of the company by Steel Partners Holdings LP, a holding company that already owned shares in Steel Connect.

Dentons said it was hired in January, two months after the merger plan wasterminated. Four months later, Dentons lawyers helped put together a deal that gave Steel Partners an 85.12% equity interest in Steel Connect in exchange for $200 million in working capital for Steel Connect.

Dentons lawyers represented Steel Connect's board committee in the deal, while White & Case represented the company itself.

Dentons said it billed Steel Connect seven times, with the last invoice being sent July 10. None of the invoices were paid, and neither Steel Connect nor its strategic planning committee complained about them, the firm said.

Spokespersons for Dentons, Steel Connect and White & Case did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers from Dentons' U.S. branch are representing the firm in the lawsuit, including Dentons US general counsel Edward Reich.

The case is Dentons US LLP v. Steel Connect, Inc., New York County Supreme Court, Index No. Unassigned.

For Dentons US: Edward Reich and Brendan Zahner, of Dentons US

For Steel Connect: Not available

