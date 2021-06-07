Dentons ties knot with Alabama law firm in latest midsize U.S. combo

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons’ expansion across the country is continuing unabated, announcing on Monday that its fifth combination with a midsize U.S. firm is now complete.

Solidifying a deal first announced in December, Alabama-based Sirote & Permutt is now known as Dentons Sirote. The move enables the Southern law firm to tap into Dentons' platform of more than 12,000 attorneys spread across more than 80 countries while maintaining local control over billing rates and recruitment.

More combinations are on the way, said Tobin McClamroch, the managing partner of Dentons' U.S. region.

"We’re talking to a lot of firms, but it’s important we do this right," McClamroch said. "We have 44 offices in the United States currently, which is a very, very good presence in the United States, but we want to continue to build out the entire United States."

Sirote & Permutt has 84 lawyers total in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, the Shoals and Mobile.

"Our clients continue to expand and grow, and we have to grow with them," said Sirote president Todd Carlisle. He said his firm already has been able to connect with other Dentons attorneys in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Australia and South America.

Sirote & Permutt is the fifth U.S. law firm to join Dentons under its "golden spike" strategy – named for the railroad spike that tied together the Central Pacific Railroad and the Union Pacific Railroad a century and a half ago, creating the First Transcontinental Railroad.

So far, the megafirm has also combined with Bingham Greenebaum Doll in Indianapolis; Cohen & Grigsby in Pittsburgh; Durham Jones & Pinegar in Salt Lake City; and Davis Brown in Des Moines.

Dentons has said its strategy is partly inspired by the reach and scale of the Big Four accounting firms -- Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC -- all of which have more offices in the U.S. than any traditional law firm, including Dentons.

The Sirote combination comes days after Dentons launched its own consultancy, Dentons Global Advisors, by acquiring former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's consulting outfit, the Albright Stonebridge Group.

