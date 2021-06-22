Departments Begin Implementing CAA-21 Pharmacy Benefit and Prescription Drug Cost Reporting Rules

REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

On June 21, 2021, HHS, DOL, Treasury (collectively, Departments) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a request for information (RFI) regarding pharmacy benefit and prescription drug cost reporting requirements added by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA-21) (Pub. L. No. 116-260 (Dec. 27, 2020); see Legal Update, Year-End COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation Includes Numerous Employee Benefit and Executive Compensation Provisions, Including Surprise Medical Billing Requirements for Health Plans). Comments on the RFI are due 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

The CAA-21 requires group health plans, health insurers, and insurers under the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Program to annually report certain information about pharmacy benefits and prescription drug costs (CAA-21, Div. BB, Title II, § 204; Public Health Service Act (PHSA) § 2799A-10; ERISA § 725 (29 U.S.C. § 1185n); 26 U.S.C. § 9825). For 2021, the information must be reported by December 27, 2021. After 2021, the information will be due each year by June 1.

Under the CAA-21, plans and insurers must report the following information to the Departments:

The beginning and end dates of the plan year.

The number of participants and beneficiaries.

Each state(s) in which the plan is offered.

The 50 brand prescription drugs that are most frequently dispensed by pharmacies for claims paid by the plan, and the total number of claims paid for each drug.

The 50 most costly prescription drugs by total annual spending and the annual amount spent by the plan for each drug.

The 50 prescription drugs with the highest increases in plan expenditures (relative to the prior plan year) and the change in amounts spent by the plan for each drug for the year.

Total health care spending by the plan, broken down by:

the types of costs (including hospital costs, health provider and clinical service costs (with primary and specialty case reported separately), prescription drug costs, and other medical costs (for example, wellness services)); and amounts spent on prescription drugs by the plan—and also by participants and beneficiaries.

Average monthly premiums paid by:

employers on behalf of participants and beneficiaries; and

participants and beneficiaries.

Regarding prescription drugs prescribed to participants and beneficiaries, the reporting also must include the effect on premiums of any rebates, fees, and any other remuneration paid to the plan (or to its administrators or service providers) by drug manufacturers. This includes amounts paid for:

Each therapeutic class of drugs.

Each of the 25 drugs that resulted in the highest amount of rebates (or other remuneration) under the plan from drug manufacturers.

Finally, the reporting must include any reduction in premiums and out-of-pocket costs related to the above drug manufacturer rebates, fees, or other remuneration.

In addition to these reporting requirements, the CAA-21 requires the Departments to publish an online report (on the DOL's website) addressing prescription drug reimbursements under group health plans, prescription drug pricing trends, and the effects of prescription drug costs on premiums increases (or decreases).

The above information must be aggregated so that no drug-specific or plan-specific information is made public. In addition, no confidential or trade secret information submitted to the Departments must be included in the Departments' report.

The Departments' report is due 18 months after the first reporting deadline for plans and insurers, and every other year after that.

For more on the CAA-21's disclosure requirements for group health plans, see Practice Note, Health Plan Disclosure Requirements Under the CAA-21.

The Departments' RFI sought public comments on various aspects of the CAA-21's pharmacy benefit and drug cost reporting requirements, including general implementation, definitions, reporting entities, required information, and coordination with other reporting requirements. Comments are due 30 days after the RFI is published in the Federal Register.

Regarding general implementation of the reporting rules, the Departments sought comments on:

The challenges plans and insurers may encounter in complying with the new reporting requirement (for example, lack of access to required information).

Whether insurers under the FEHB Program can separately report data for each plan.

The amount of time plans and insurers will need to prepare and submit information after the reporting format and instructions are finalized.

Any differences between group health plans and insurers (and differences among group health plans) that might affect their compliance with the reporting obligation.

Which tools and systems the Departments should consider when selecting the format for reporting the required information.

The existence of any state laws with similar reporting requirements.

The Departments also requested comments on the scope of the following definitions:

"Rebates, fees, and any other remuneration," including whether bona fide service fees should be included and how the definition should account for manufacturer copay assistance programs and coupon cards.

"Pharmacy," including whether there are different considerations for:

retail pharmacracies and mail order or specialty pharmacies; and

prescription drugs dispensed in inpatient, outpatient, office, home, or other settings.

"Prescription drug," including whether prescription drugs should be identified using the National Drug Codes (NDCs) or another classification system.

"Therapeutic class," including which therapeutic classification methods plans and insurers currently use.

"Health care services," including whether the definition should be based on diagnosis and related services (for example, the Diagnosis-Related Group code) or the particular service (for example, the Current Procedure Technology code).

As to which entities will be required to report, the Departments sought comments on whether some plans, such as individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs), may face additional challenges in complying with the reporting obligations due to their plan type or size (see Practice Note, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs): Overview). If so, the Departments sought an explanation of any specific challenges and how exempting certain plans from the reporting requirement may affect the Departments' report.

The Departments also sought comments on:

Whether aggregated data should be allowed for multiple plans and coverage options, rather than requiring information for each plan or coverage option to be reported separately.

The extent to which third-party administrators (TPAs), pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and other service providers will be involved in submitting required information on behalf of plans or insurers or otherwise helping plans or insurers to comply.

Regarding the types of information that must be reported, the Departments sought comments on (among other topics):

What plans and insurers consider in determining:

the 50 most frequently dispensed brand prescription drugs;

the 50 prescription drugs with the highest increase in plan expenditures; and

how drug manufacturer rebates affect premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Whether information on rebates, fees, and other renumeration should be collected at the total level or by subcategories.

How any direct payments from plans, insurers, or PBMs to drug manufacturers should be treated.

How any rebates and prices concessions passed directly to participants or beneficiaries should be reflected.

The Departments also requested information about other applicable reporting requirements that could be eliminated or combined with the CAA-21 reporting requirements, so as to reduce the burden on plans and insurers.

The pharmacy benefit and prescription drug requirements are just one of several new reporting and disclosure requirements for group health plans under the CAA-21 (see Practice Note, Health Plan Disclosure Requirements Under the CAA-21). As with the pharmacy benefit and prescription drug rules, many of the other CAA-21 requirements also include initial compliance deadlines within the next 12 months (with ongoing compliance required after that).

Regarding interactions with other mandates, the Departments’ RFI gives group health plans, insurers, and their advisors the chance to comment on whether (and how) the new CAA-21 rules may overlap with cost-related disclosures regarding prescription under the recently implemented price transparency requirements of PHSA Section 2715A (see Content Requirements for Health Plan Public Disclosures of Costs Under the ACA Checklist).