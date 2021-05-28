Deposition disaster: What happened in ex-SEC Enforcement head Alex Oh’s Exxon case anyway?

(Reuters) - In 35 years of practicing law, Cohen Milstein partner Kit Pierson in court papers said he’s never once filed a sanctions motion against opposing counsel.

Likewise, Alex Oh - the former partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison who resigned Wednesday after five days on the job as director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division - wrote in an email to Pierson that in her 26 years of practice, “I have never been accused by anyone other than you of sanctionable conduct.”

There’s a first time for everything.

The dust-up stems from a deposition on February 14, 2021, of Oh’s client, ExxonMobil’s Asia Pacific Regional General Counsel Mark Snell, in a lawsuit alleging the oil giant is liable for human rights abuses committed by its security personnel in Aceh, Indonesia.

Depositions are generally a big snooze, so how did this one go so wrong - and with such major consequences?

Oh and Pierson did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp, but the court docket tells much of the tale.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., on Monday sided with Pierson, ordering a new deposition and awarding the plaintiffs' attorneys’ fees in connection with the sanctions motion and do-over deposition.

Oh withdrew as counsel in the case on April 22 when she moved to the SEC, but Lamberth specifically ordered defendants “to serve a copy of this order on Ms. Oh.” He did not further identify defense counsel by name or specify their roles. Oh's signature is on Exxon’s unsuccessful motion for cross-sanctions against Cohen Milstein. More on that later.

When she quit the SEC on Wednesday, Oh in a letter to Chairman Gary Gensler wrote that a "development" relating to one of her previous cases in private practice would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division," my Reuters colleagues reported.

The SEC in a statement said she resigned for “personal reasons.”

Oh in her letter didn’t refer to the Exxon case by name, though The New York Times and Politico both cited unnamed sources who confirmed that’s the development she’s referring to - and the timing lines up.

According to Pierson in his motion for sanctions, the seven-hour Snell deposition was problematic from the outset.

The Exxon in-house lawyer was initially asked by plaintiffs' counsel to identify locations on a map of the company’s facilities in Indonesia. “The witness and counsel immediately insisted that counsel identify the topics this was relevant to,” Pierson wrote, calling the demand “nonsensical.”

Snell also “insisted on reading every page of the five page document before examining the map on the last page.”

“The review of exhibits at depositions typically proceeds with the good faith of both sides and perhaps no more can be said about witnesses who try to use this as a delaying tactic at depositions than one ‘knows it when one sees it,’” Pierson wrote. “That occurred here, but is secondary to the other conduct at issue.”

His central objection: That Snell wasn’t answering the questions being posed, but instead was allegedly reading from a script.

“Defendants engaged in tactics which are squarely at odds with the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6),” he wrote. “If countenanced, such misconduct would destroy the purpose of that rule by displacing live (and truthful) testimony presented in a manner replicating trial testimony, with what amounted to an infomercial of non-responsive and self-serving readings which may or may not have been entirely prepared by defense counsel.”

Pierson said he asked Snell repeatedly whether he was reading his answers from a script written by defense counsel. “His answers continued to be evasive, misleading, and/or demonstrably false,” he wrote in the sanctions motion.

Pierson also complained that “defense counsel compounded this misconduct by also making demonstrably untrue accusations about Plaintiffs’ counsel on the record.”

The video of the deposition “unequivocally shows the falsity of defense counsel’s statement on the record that Plaintiffs’ counsel was ‘screaming’, ‘yelling’ and ‘shouting’ at defense counsel,” Pierson wrote. “In all candor, it is very troubling that counsel would pursue a strategy of making statements of this kind on the written record, when they are demonstrably untrue.”

In response, defense counsel tried to turn the tables by filing a cross motion for sanctions against their opponents. The motion was signed by Oh.

Snell appropriately relied “on notes to try to respond to thirty-four broad topics pertaining to events that occurred more than twenty years ago,” Oh wrote, but was “impeded and frustrated by counsel for Plaintiffs who had absolutely no interest in hearing any responses to the topics that they noticed.”

Oh called the deposition “a bad faith effort to impose maximum burden on Exxon without any genuine discovery purpose” and said their allegations of misconduct were “spurious” and amounted to “grasping for manufactured grievances about how the notes were used.”

“Each time he was asked about his notes, the witness answered truthfully that the notes were developed collaboratively with counsel, and that they were ultimately memorialized by Exxon’s attorneys but reflected the witness’s own preparation, understanding, and responses to the noticed topics,” she wrote.

“Plaintiffs offer nothing but unfounded and offensive accusations and innuendo to impugn the conduct of the witness and counsel," Oh continued. "In fact, it is Plaintiffs’ counsel’s conduct during the recent deposition that is sanctionable.”

Lamberth was not persuaded. His opinion is still sealed, but in his three-page order, he sided with the plaintiffs across the board.

He ordered the Exxon witnesses to “answer directly and responsively the questions posed to them and to provide reasonably concise answers” and required their lawyers to provide plaintiffs' counsel “any notes on which their 30(b)(6) representatives may rely at least one hour prior to the start (or resumption) of the depositions.”

He also gave defense counsel until May 14 to show cause why he shouldn’t sanction them “for alleging that plaintiffs' counsel was agitated, disrespectful, and unhinged during the deposition despite a lack of record evidence supporting those allegations.”

Not so snoozy after all.

(By Jenna Greene)

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.