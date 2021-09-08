Deutsche Telekom, Softbank move to toss T-Mobile merger suit

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Investor says merger amendments, certain transactions were unfair to T-Mobile shareholders

(Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG and Japanese technology investor Softbank Group Corp have asked a Delaware state judge to toss a shareholder’s suit challenging transactions related to T-Mobile US Inc's $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp.

T-Mobile's German parent company asked Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss shareholder David Dinkevich’s breach of fiduciary claims, arguing that the complaint did not adequately allege that Deutsche Telekom was conflicted when it participated in certain amendments to the merger agreement.

Softbank separately moved to dismiss the derivative and proposed class action, claiming that Dinkevich failed to support a theory that Softbank controlled T-Mobile and owed its shareholders fiduciary duties.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore attorneys representing Deutsche Telekom and Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys representing Softbank declined to comment on Wednesday. Representatives for the companies and attorneys for Dinkevich did not respond to requests for comment.

T-Mobile and Sprint initially agreed to merge in 2018 in a deal that was then valued at $26 billion. After scrutiny from regulators delayed the deal’s closing, the companies amended the merger terms. The merger later closed in April 2020.

Under the February 2020 amendment, Softbank, which was Sprint’s controlling shareholder, agreed to decrease its stake in the combined company. Softbank was also given the option to reclaim the stake if T-Mobile's share price hit $150 or more, according to Dinkevich’s complaint.

Dinkevich sued T-Mobile controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom, Softbank and related T-Mobile directors in June 2021 for making the allegedly unfair amendments. The lawsuit also challenged a transaction in which Deutsche Telekom allowed Softbank to sell some of its T-Mobile shares, with Deutsche Telekom's permission and help from T-Mobile.

In exchange for allowing the share sale, Deutsche Telekom received the right to purchase additional T-Mobile shares whenever it wanted to, and T-Mobile received $300 million and the ability to offer its public investors more shares, according to the complaint.

But Dinkevich said that the deal was unfair to T-Mobile and its shareholders because they didn’t receive as much as Deutsche Telekom.

In moving to dismiss the case, Deutsche Telekom countered that because the transaction was related to a contract between the company and Softbank, minority shareholders didn’t lose out.

Separately, Softbank said that it couldn't have controlled T-Mobile's board after the merger because it could only nominate four directors and it couldn't sell any of its T-Mobile shares without Deutsche Telekom's consent.

The case is Dinkevich v. Deutsche Telekom AG, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0479.

For Dinkevich: Jeremy Friedman and David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel; and D. Seamus Kaskela of Kaskela Law

For Deutsche Telekom and the Deutsche Telekom directors: Robert Baron, Antony Ryan, Gary Bornstein and Justin Clarke of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For Softbank and the Softbank directors: Brian Frawley and Andrew Finn of Sullivan & Cromwell

