Dinsmore drops Erika Jayne Girardi as client over 'damaged' relationship

(Reuters) - Citing a "fundamental and material breakdown" in its relationship with Erika Jayne Girardi, Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday said it was dropping the reality star and estranged wife of embattled attorney Tom Girardi as a client.

Peter Mastan, the managing partner of Dinsmore's Los Angeles office, informed U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell and the Chapter 7 trustees overseeing the estates of both Girardi and his shuttered law firm, Girardi Keese, that his firm is withdrawing from the case.

"The relationship of trust and confidence necessary to the proper functioning of an attorney-client relationship has ceased to exist," Mastan wrote in his filings to Russell, describing his relationship with Erika Jayne Girardi as being "irreparably damaged."

Mastan added that he did not believe he could clarify the nature of the break with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star without violating attorney-client privilege. However, he said he was willing to respond to Russell's questions in private.

A spokesperson for Dinsmore declined to comment. Mastan said the firm notified Erika Jayne Girardi of its withdrawal on Monday, the same day a documentary about the Girardis, "The Housewife & the Hustler," debuted on Hulu, from ABC News Originals.

The firm's withdrawal comes as attorneys for the Chapter 7 trustees have begun to probe whether Tom Girardi and his law firm fraudulently transferred assets to Erika Jayne Girardi. After Russell approved a trustee's request to retain counsel last week, Mastan, on behalf of Erika Jayne Girardi, said, "We look forward to vigorously defending Ms. Girardi in the proper forum. We will not be offering further comment at this time.

Mastan in his declaration said Girardi has not identified her new attorneys yet.

She did not respond on Twitter to a request for comment.

Tom Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy in January by creditors who said the embattled attorney owed them millions of dollars.

The cases are In re Thomas Vincent Girardi, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, 2:20-bk-21020 and In re: Girardi Keese, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, 2:20-bk-21022

Judge OKs counsel to probe alleged transfers to Tom Girardi's wife