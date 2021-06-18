Dinsmore says it won’t dump client Erika Jayne Girardi as allegations mount

Thomas Girardi in Los Angeles, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool

Dinsmore withdrew a two-day-old motion to stop representing Tom Girardi's estranged wife

(Reuters) - Two days after telling a bankruptcy judge it needed to withdraw from representing Erika Jayne Girardi, Dinsmore & Shohl says it is now withdrawing its withdrawal.

The reversal comes as an attorney probing alleged transfers between Girardi and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm now claims Girardi Keese transferred more than $20 million to the reality TV star.

On Thursday, Peter Mastan, the managing partner of Dinsmore's Los Angeles office, informed U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell and Chapter 7 trustees overseeing the estates of both Tom Girardi and his shuttered law firm that Dinsmore "voluntarily dismisses and withdraws" its prior motion to withdraw as counsel for Erika Jayne Girardi.

A spokesman for Ohio-based Dinsmore confirmed the firm was keeping the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star on as client.

The spokesman declined to comment further. Mastan, in the eight-page motion, did not say what prompted the firm's reversal. On Tuesday, the firm moved to drop Girardi as a client over what it called "a fundamental and material breakdown" in their attorney-client relationship.

The flip-flopping on representation comes as attorneys for the Chapter 7 trustees have begun to probe whether Tom Girardi and his law firm fraudulently transferred assets to his estranged wife.

On Friday Ronald Richards, a California attorney tapped to serve as Chapter 7 trustee Elissa Miller's special litigation counsel, alleged that Erika Jayne Girardi's companies received more than $20 million from Girardi Keese.

"Among the possible assets to be recovered are the millions of dollars of settlement proceeds which the debtor may have transferred to Erika," Richards wrote, adding that he has "already corroborated that settlement funds were diverted to Erika."

Richards alleged Girardi has "improperly" received funds that were meant for the firm for years.

These allegations were tucked into a request for a court order to compel Erika Jayne Girardi's landlord to turn over records in an effort to determine whether she used funds "fraudulently procured" from the shuttered Girardi Keese firm to pay for her Los Angeles home.

Richards also noted Dinsmore's quick reversal on representing Girardi, writing he's concerned that "absent the investigation occurring rapidly, Erika may further dissipate the debtor’s assets."

Erika Jayne Girardi did not respond on Twitter to a request for comment. A Dinsmore spokesman declined to comment on the new allegations.

Tom Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy in January by creditors who said the prominent plaintiffs' lawyer owed them millions of dollars.

The cases are In re Thomas Vincent Girardi, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, 2:20-bk-21020 and In re: Girardi Keese, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, 2:20-bk-21022.

