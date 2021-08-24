Disciplined NYC attorney sues former firm for wrongful termination

REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Real estate attorney Seth Denenberg is suing his former firm SDK Heiberger and three partners for wrongful termination after the firm fired him without his knowledge while he was on suspension for disrespecting opposing counsel in court, according to a New York County Supreme Court document filed Tuesday.

Denenberg and defendants Steven Sperber and Eric Kahan formed a law firm around 1996 called SDK PC and had been practicing together there for almost three decades.

In the summer of 2020, Sperber, Kahan and another defendant, Jamie Heiberger-Harrison, entered into discussions about forming a new real estate-focused firm. The filing claims the defendants were aware of disciplinary actions brought against him when they eventually formed their new firm and when Denenberg contributed $100,000 to its founding.

A complaint about Denenberg was filed to the Attorney

Grievance Committee in March 2019 after a 2017 interaction with opposing counsel while at Brooklyn Housing Court. The female attorney who he was up against reportedly wasn’t ready to have her case called and Denenberg disagreed. Denenberg was said to have pejoratively called a female attorney something to the effect of “Ms. Boss-ma'am,” and told her “You don't have to be a b*tch about it.” According to his disciplinary filing, he called her a “b*tch” multiple times during the interaction.

The deciding opinion in his disciplinary case also stated that Denenberg failed to apologize and denied wrongdoing. He was suspended for three months and until further order of the court and was mandated to anger management, diversity and inclusion and bias training.

Denenberg’s suspension began in January 2021. He claims he did not receive compensation for legal fees he was entitled to before his suspension began, even though he was an equity partner at the 15-attorney firm. When his suspension eventually began, he was terminated, unbeknownst to him, his information was removed from the company website and his belongings were moved out of his office.

Denenberg said he was made aware that he was not welcome back to the firm at the end of his suspension in April, even though there was no company vote, which is the correct protocol according to the partnership contract. The firm cited reputational damage, according to the filing. He was eventually reinstated in June.

Denenberg is suing for breach of partnership agreement, wrongful transfer of partnership interest, failure to remit earned distribution, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with business relations, and accounting.

Kahan, a partner at the firm, said the firm could not comment as it had yet to be served and was unaware of Denenberg’s claims.

Lawyers for Denenberg, Keith Silverstein and Deborah Denenberg, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case is Denenberg v. SDK Heiberger, New York County Supreme Court, No. Pending.

