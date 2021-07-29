Disney says 'no merit' to Scarlett Johansson lawsuit over 'Black Widow' movie

Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Thursday there was 'no merit' to a lawsuit filed by actress Scarlett Johansson alleging the movie studio had breached its contract with her when it offered the film "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract."

Johansson's lawsuit said the dual release strategy for "Black Widow" in early July reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.