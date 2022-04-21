DLA Piper snags 27 from Honigman in large law's latest group hire

Signage is seen outside of the law firm DLA Piper in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Departures include Honigman's Chicago managing partner, private equity co-leader

(Reuters) - DLA Piper, one of the highest-grossing U.S. law firms, on Thursday said it has poached a team of 27 private equity lawyers from Detroit-based Honigman.

The hires will significantly expand DLA Piper's team of middle market private equity attorneys in Chicago. They include Harris Eisenberg, managing partner of Honigman's office in the city, and Alex Plakas, co-leader of Honigman's private equity practice.

The chairman and vice chairman of Honigman, David Foltyn and Alan Schwartz, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures.

DLA Piper's hire marks the latest big group of attorneys to shuffle between major U.S. law firms within the past month.

In late March, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan lost nearly its entire financial restructuring group, which accounted for 29% of its revenue last year, to Paul Hastings.

Shortly after, Norton Rose Fulbright doubled the size of its Minneapolis office by hiring from a local trial firm, and later opened a Chicago office with a group of 11 lawyers from DLA Piper, K&L Gates and Polsinelli.

Fennemore Craig, a Phoenix-founded firm, absorbed "the substantial majority" of California-based Gresham Savage Nolan & Tilden in early April.

