DLA Piper snags energy lawyer from Baker Botts in Hong Kong

Summary

Summary Law firms Russell Wilkinson will be a senior partner at DLA Piper

The firm is growing the ranks of its finance and restructuring group in Asia The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - DLA Piper said Thursday that it hired an energy lawyer from Baker Botts in Hong Kong, a move the firm said is part of an effort to grow its finance, projects and restructuring (FP&R) practice in Asia.

Russell Wilkinson has 15 years of experience in the energy, oil and gas markets and has regularly advised major oil and energy companies and traders across Asia, according to a statement from the firm.

As a senior partner, he will be focused on the development, acquisition and financing of energy businesses and infrastructure, and the commercialization of energy resources, the firm said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

“Russell’s experience helping energy companies to achieve their environmental targets will be a great asset in helping us to implement the firm’s ESG agenda in Asia,” said David Trott, international group head of DLA Piper's FP&R practice.

"We are grateful for all of Russell’s efforts and wish him the best at his new firm," a spokesperson at Baker Botts said in an emailed statement.

DLA Piper recently strengthened its foothold in the Asia Pacific region with the November hire of Kristi Swartz as a partner in its intellectual property and technology practice in Hong Kong. She joined DLA Piper from Swartz, Binnersley & Associates, a Hong Kong boutique firm she had co-founded.

Read more:

Hong Kong boutique firm shuts down, founders join DLA Piper and Hauzen