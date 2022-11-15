Does representations and warranties insurance make sense for smaller deals?

Law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Follow















November 15, 2022 - M&A representations and warranties insurance (RWI) has fixed costs that make it more cost effective on larger deals. Companies and funds that are pursuing transactions like add-ons, spinouts, acquihires, and tuck-ins, should consider the relatively higher costs of RWI compared to larger deals. Despite the fixed costs, dealmakers may still find RWI worthwhile given its strategic value. Parties can look to alternative products and cost-sharing arrangements to make RWI more feasible for smaller transactions.

Buyers and sellers are increasingly turning to RWI on M&A transactions to increase price certainty and speed up negotiations. RWI typically takes the form of an insurance policy for the buyer's benefit that is underwritten during deal negotiation and bound at signing. The policy allows buyer to recover against the policy for breaches of seller's representations and warranties. Coverage under the policy can eliminate the need for a large post-closing escrow of seller's proceeds. Parties using RWI often find there is less to fight over in the negotiation of risk-allocation issues.

The fixed costs of RWI

Minimum premiums, underwriting fees and incremental diligence costs. These are the RWI expenses that do not scale with the size of the deal.

In today's market, minimum premiums can be approximately $125,000 and underwriting fees can be $40,000. On smaller transactions, these fixed fees will lead to higher relative costs:

Another potential additional cost is incremental due diligence. In order to prevent coverage exclusions, a buyer's business team, legal counsel and financial advisors will need to "show your work" to the insurance underwriters. A buyer may need to conduct extra due diligence compared to what it would typically do for a smaller deal in order to ensure a smooth underwriting process.

What deals get the most bang for the buck?

In today's market, deals in excess of $30 million tend to have policy costs that directly scale with the size of the transaction. Deals under $30 million down to $20 million may see the relative costs increase by two-fold. Deals under $20 million will start to see the relative costs rachet up quickly as a percentage of overall deal value.

Why might RWI make sense anyway?

Counsel advising on whether RWI makes sense for add-ons and spinouts should consider the fixed costs and potential incremental diligence costs associated with obtaining a policy. However, costs alone may not dictate whether the parties agree to use RWI.

There may be other factors weighing in favor of getting an RWI policy:

• There may be an overall cost savings because RWI can simplify the negotiation of risk allocation.

• Buyer may have investors who expect the deal to be insured.

• The parties may be in a competitive process where seller has the leverage to insist on RWI or buyer wants to improve its bid by committing to RWI.

• Buyer may want to bring claims against an independent and credit-worthy insurance company rather than sellers and members of management. This is particularly important in situations where sellers and management re-invest in the business after closing.

• Compared to a traditional seller indemnity, RWI may offer better coverage in the form of longer survival periods and other enhancements (e.g., double materiality scrape, broad loss definition).

For RWI on a smaller deal, parties can consider:

• Splitting the costs between buyer and seller.

• Seeking a sell-side RWI policy, which generally provides more limited coverage.

• Evaluating newer buy-side RWI products like RWI portfolio solutions.

RWI can improve outcomes for smaller transactions like add-ons and spinouts despite relatively higher costs. Practitioners and advisers should carefully weigh the competing factors in deciding whether to pursue RWI.











