DOL proposal details $15 minimum wage requirement for contractors

The United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Implements Biden's executive order

Ties wage to inflation

Eliminates lower tipped minimum wage

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday unveiled a proposal designed to implement President Joe Biden's executive order calling for a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors, and tie the wage to inflation moving forward.

The proposal published in the Federal Register would also eliminate by 2024 the lower minimum wage of $7.65 an hour for federal contractor workers who receive tips, ensure a $15 minimum wage for workers with disabilities, and restore minimum wage protections for outfitters and guides operating on federal lands that were eliminated in 2018.

About 20% of all U.S. workers are employed by federal contractors, and currently must be paid an hourly minimum of $10.95. The proposed rule would raise the wages of nearly 330,000 workers in the first year after its Jan. 30, 2022 effective date, at a total annual cost to employers of $2.4 million, DOL said in the proposal.

Jessica Looman, the acting administrator of DOL's Wage and Hour Division, said Biden's April executive order improves the economic security of families and makes progress toward reversing decades of income inequality.

"Our proposed regulations to implement President Biden’s Executive Order will ensure taxpayer dollars uphold the dignity of work, and provide a living wage to workers on federal contracts, including cleaning, maintenance, nursing and food service workers whose efforts are critical to the nation’s pandemic recovery," Looman said.

The proposal will be formally published on Thursday, kicking off a 30-day public comment period.

Biden, in the widely expected executive order, said that adequately compensating federal contract workers would promote the government's interests in economy and efficiency in procurement.

Higher pay enhances productivity and generates higher-quality work by boosting workers' health and morale, reducing absenteeism and turnover, and lowering supervisory and training costs, Biden said.

But on Wednesday Representative Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, said in a statement that raising the minimum wage will severely disadvantage small businesses competing for federal contracts because they are less able than large companies to absorb the additional expense.

"President Biden does not understand or encourage hard work and entrepreneurship; with this punitive mandate, he is paving the way for increased automation, a reduction in workers’ hours, and additional small business closures," said Foxx, the top Republican on the House Committee on Education and Labor.